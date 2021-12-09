NFL Picks Week 14, and media picks for Browns vs. Ravens

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Browns are 3-point favorites against the Ravens on Sunday. Here is what the national media is saying about the Week 14 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns:

CBS Sports (Pete Prisco) - Browns 24, Ravens 20

The Ravens are playing a second straight division road game, while the Browns are coming off a bye. Advantage Cleveland. The Ravens have struggled on offense in a big way for much of the past month. The Browns have, too, but I think their run game will be the difference in this one. They run to a victory and keep Lamar Jackson contained.

Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer) - Ravens 23, Browns 20

Lamar Jackson is in a passing slump. Baker Mayfield has been in one all season. Something has to give here as both teams will try to run often to win the game and help make their QB more efficient. Jackson’s legs are still a big factor and can make a big difference in this type of grinding defensive struggle. The Ravens’ blitzing gets to Mayfield to contain the Browns’ offense.

NFL.com (Marc Sessler) - No Prediction Given

