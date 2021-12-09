NFL Picks Week 14, and media picks for Browns vs. Ravens

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Browns are 3-point favorites against the Ravens on Sunday. Here is what the national media is saying about the Week 14 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns:
CBS Sports (Pete Prisco) - Browns 24, Ravens 20
The Ravens are playing a second straight division road game, while the Browns are coming off a bye. Advantage Cleveland. The Ravens have struggled on offense in a big way for much of the past month. The Browns have, too, but I think their run game will be the difference in this one. They run to a victory and keep Lamar Jackson contained.
Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer) - Ravens 23, Browns 20
Lamar Jackson is in a passing slump. Baker Mayfield has been in one all season. Something has to give here as both teams will try to run often to win the game and help make their QB more efficient. Jackson’s legs are still a big factor and can make a big difference in this type of grinding defensive struggle. The Ravens’ blitzing gets to Mayfield to contain the Browns’ offense.
NFL.com (Marc Sessler) - No Prediction Given
Full disclosure: This typist is also a Browns fan. More specifically, an agitated Browns fan who is unsure if Cleveland is the watchable bully who put up 41 points on the Bengals or the inept attack that turned four Lamar Jackson picks (lavish gifts from the Football Gods!) into three measly points in a depressing 16-10 loss to Baltimore in Week 12. The Browns came into that bout healthy, too, something the Ravens can’t say after losing valuable corner Marlon Humphrey to a shoulder injury. Baltimore has already stashed away nearly 20 key players on injured reserve, but that also speaks to the team’s makeup: Where other rosters melt from within, John Harbaugh’s bunch keep unfurling jabs. The coach showed mega-onions going for a two-point conversion over a chance at overtime against Pittsburgh. The play fizzled, but it’s another example of a resilient franchise buying into the mission at hand. Lamar has struggled against the blitz, but escapes criticism for his turnovers because of the magic he spins. The defense casts spells, too, holding a mighty Browns ground game to 40 yards at 2.4 yards per try two weeks ago. When Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt fail to author explosive plays, Cleveland’s identity vanishes. Trust in Baker Mayfield has withered up, too, over the past month. The Browns look better on paper; the Ravens win fights in real life.
