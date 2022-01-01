Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (1/1/22)

- Shoulder harness has ‘handcuffed’ Baker Mayfield, Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt says (Beacon Journal) - Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said the harness Baker Mayfield has been wearing on his left shoulder has “handcuffed him a little bit” this season, an issue raised again after Mayfield threw a career-high four interceptions in a Christmas loss at Green Bay.
- Myles Garrett has enjoyed trying to chop, shred or bury Ben Roethlisberger, and hopes to ‘send him off with a bang’ (cleveland.com) - Myles Garrett came into the NFL in 2017 vowing to come for Ben Roethlisberger first and ‘chop him down.’ It was the perfect way to win over long-suffering Browns fans and spice up the one-sided turnpike rivalry.
- Dueling Browns Mock Drafts: How picking 10th versus 20th impacts the draft (Browns Wire) - That is how interesting the 2021 season has gone. The Browns could be on the cusp of a chance to compete for a Super Bowl or a chance to draft a player that would be game-changing. With just two games left, that is a huge swing of possibilities.
- Anthony Schwartz ‘always prepared’ to make plays after scoring 1st-career TD (clevelandbrowns.com) - Anthony Schwartz started eyeing up the short walls around the end zones at Lambeau Field as soon as he stepped onto the grass for pregame warm-ups. Schwartz, the third-round rookie receiver, was imagining himself as the next player taking a “Lambeau Leap” into a crowd of fans at the historic stadium. Luckily for Schwartz, his vision came true in the fourth quarter.
- Former Broncos coach Dan Reeves passes away at age 77 (Denver Post) - Dan Reeves, who won 110 regular-season games and three AFC championships during his 12 years as the Broncos’ coach, has passed away at age 77. During a 23-year head-coaching career, Reeves went 190-165-2 in the regular season and 20-11 in the playoffs, reaching four Super Bowls. Reeves is ninth-all time in regular-season wins and tied with Jeff Fisher for most regular-season losses.
- Odell Beckham Jr. happy to be scoring touchdowns since joining Los Angeles Rams (ESPN) - Touchdown shortage? That’s no longer the case for Odell Beckham Jr. The eighth-year pro has caught four touchdown passes over a five-game span for the Los Angeles Rams.
- Belichick evaluates Jaguars rookie QB Trevor Lawrence: ‘He’ll be a solid NFL player, maybe great’ (NFL.com) - Bill Belichick’s resume against rookie quarterbacks is well-known. He’s been a master at confusing, confounding and conquering young signal-callers and, on Sunday, Belichick and his New England Patriots will have the opportunity to do just that against Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars.
- The Genius of John Madden (The Ringer) - John Madden, who died Tuesday at the age of 85, made audiences smarter by teaching them the subtleties of the game.
