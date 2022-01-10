Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (1/10/22)

Cleveland Browns:
- “Browns Close Season With 21-16 Win Over Burrow-Less Bengals” (AP) - “Joe Burrow skipped Cincinnati’s last trip of the regular season. He and the Bengals have reservations to go somewhere more special — the playoffs.”
- “Game Recap: Cleveland Browns 21, Cincinnati Bengals 16” (PFF) - “Case Keenum didn’t blow anyone away with his performance in Cleveland, but his two touchdowns were enough to put the necessary distance between the Browns and Bengals.”
- “Browns plan to move forward with Baker Mayfield as their QB” (NFL.com) - “Plenty of scenarios have been rumored, including Mayfield wanting to move on and the Browns wanting to move on.”
- “Sticking with Baker Mayfield at QB? Why would the Browns say anything else?” (Pluto) - “Furthermore, the plan is for Mayfield to have shoulder surgery, recover and return as the team’s starting QB for the 2022 season.”
- “Clowney adds pair of sacks to finish with 9, walks into offseason, potential free agency feeling great” (BrownsZone) - “In a professional career that’s been plagued with injuries, it’s been a welcome change for him to complete a season with minimal time off the field.”
- “Where The Cleveland Browns Will Pick in The 2022 NFL Draft” (Browns Digest) - “The 2021 NFL season is officially over for the Cleveland Browns. In their 17th game, the Browns defeated the playoff bound Cincinnati Bengals to finish 8-9 on the season.”
- “By the Numbers: Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney end 2021 on dominant note” (Browns.com) - “Myles Garrett, a 2022 Pro Bowler, recorded one sack against the Bengals, extending his franchise single-season sack record to 16 sacks.”
- “Bengals vs. Browns Week 18 Highlights” (YouTube) - “The Cincinnati Bengals take on the Cleveland Browns during Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season.”
