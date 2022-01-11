Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (1/11/22)

Cleveland Browns:
- “Browns Falter, Fall Way Short Of Huge Expectations, Playoffs” (AP) - “Unlike previous losing seasons for the Browns, and there’s a long list of them, this one wasn’t followed by firings, upheaval or drama.”
- “Kevin Stefanski expects Baker Mayfield to bounce back next season; says QB isn’t using injuries as an excuse” (92.3 The Fan) - “Fair or not, at the center of the reasons as to why the Browns disappointed in 2021 is quarterback Baker Mayfield.”
- “Nick Chubb: Baker Mayfield fought for us every day” (PFT) - “Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield dealt with several injuries all season, including a torn labrum and fractured humerus in his left shoulder that will be surgically repaired later this month.”
- “David Njoku says he wants to finish career with Browns — I love it here to the core” (BrownsZone) - “Njoku, 25, was the No. 29 pick in 2017 and just finished the fifth year on his rookie contract. He made $6 million this year and will expect a raise.”
- “Browns Announce 2022 Opponents, Make Roster Moves” (Browns Digest) - “With today being the first day the team can make offseason roster moves they announced the signings of multiple players to reserve/futures contracts.”
- “Andrew Berry is a smart man” (WFNY) - “It’s what front office members and coaches do. Whether it’s right or wrong isn’t really a discussion, it’s just something that makes them look fine with whatever outcome might happen in the end.”
- “Chicago Bears Request Permission to Interview Browns Executives for GM Opening” (OBR) - “The Bears are not the only team expected to have interest in Mensah, who interviewed for the Panthers GM opening last season.”
- “Browns rookie JOK notes need for ‘brotherhood’ and ‘unity’” (BrownsWire) - “While injuries and COVID-19 related losses were easy explanations, nothing could explain the inconsistencies across the board.”
- “Mike Polk Jr. recaps the Cleveland Browns season” (WKYC) - “Here’s a look back at some of the more memorable occurrences throughout the year that kept us engaged despite the unrealized promise of our team’s potential.”
Loading comments...