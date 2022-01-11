NFL Power Rankings: Browns finish season 20th after having Super Bowl aspirations

Here is a summary of how the Cleveland Browns are viewed across mainstream media outlets in NFL Power Rankings heading into Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season.

CBS Sports - No. 20 (no change)

NFL.com - No. 20 (no change)

The Browns staved off the indignity of double-digit losses with a victory over the JV Bengals, but there’s no escaping the stench of failure that defined Cleveland’s season. Now it’s on the team’s brain trust to fix it. The biggest question is the most obvious one: Should Baker Mayfield remain the man under center? Cleveland plans to run it back with the former No. 1 overall pick next season, but that’s also part of the dance: The Browns want to keep their leverage in the event an upgrade possibility presents itself and Mayfield becomes expendable. Back in Week 1, it seemed impossible the Browns could envision an immediate future that didn’t involve Mayfield. Change comes fast in the NFL.