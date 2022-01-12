Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (1/12/22)

Cleveland Browns:
- “Andrew Berry supports Kevin Stefanski continuing to call play, says it’s one of his strengths” (BrownsZone) - “Andrew Berry doesn’t blame coach Kevin Stefanski’s play calling for the dismal passing attack and substandard scoring offense this season.”
- “Browns sign 3 more players to future/reserves contracts” (BrownsWire) - “Blewitt was added late in the season as a part of the kicker competition while Harvey and Nkansah were added while the team struggled with players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.”
- “Injuries are part of the NFL, but Browns’ offensive line dealt with more than their fair share in 2021” (cleveland.com) - “Coming into the 2021 season, the Cleveland Browns’ offensive line was poised for a strong year.”
- “Greg Newsome II sees becoming ‘vocal leader’ as next step after productive rookie year” (cleveland.com) - “Greg Newsome II left his exit interviews with coaches Monday with one clear goal he’s hoping to achieve for his second NFL season: become a vocal leader.”
- “Cleveland Browns 2022 opponents are set” (OBR) - “The Cleveland Browns know their opponents for the 2022 season as they will play teams from the AFC East, AFC South, AFC West and NFC South, as well as their AFC North division rivals.”
- “Browns assistant Jeremy Garrett leaving for defensive line job at Liberty University” (PFT) - “Via Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports, assistant defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett is leaving the team to take a job as the defensive line coach at Liberty University.”
