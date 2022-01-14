DBN Prediction Contest - NFL Wildcard Playoff Round

The 2021 regular season is in the books, and the Wild Card Weekend playoffs games are here!

If you are new here or want to refresh your memory, here are all the rules and regulations for the contest. Even if you’re returning, give the rules a double-check. Please read over that (it’s reasonably short), so we can have consistency in the posting. You predict the winners and final scores of the games, and those closest to the actual final scores accrue points for the week and cumulative throughout the Playoffs. Your prediction scores will be entered in the Open contest and the player with the most cumulative points after the Super Bowls claims the title as Champion.

2021 DBN Prediction Contest – Wild Card round games are listed below. Use the copy-paste format to post and predict the final scores of each game.

All times below are Eastern Standard time.

Las Vegas @ Cincinnati - Saturday, January 15, 2022, 4:30 p.m.

New England @ Buffalo – Saturday, January 15, 2022, 8:15 p.m.

Philadelphia @ Tampa Bay – Sunday, January 16, 2022, 1:00 p.m.

San Francisco @ Dallas – Sunday, January 16, 2022, 4:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh @ Kansas City – Sunday, January 16, 2022, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona @ Los Angeles Rams – Monday, January 17, 2022, 8:15 p.m.

(Copy+Paste version for comments):

Las Vegas @ Cincinnati:

New England @ Buffalo:

Philadelphia @ Tampa Bay:

San Francisco @ Dallas:

Pittsburgh @ Kansas City:

Arizona @ Los Angeles Rams: