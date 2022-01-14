Browns trio picks up All-Pro honors

The Cleveland Browns were well represented on The Associated Press 2021 NFL All-Pro Team, which was announced on Friday.

Left guard Joel Bitonio and defensive end Myles Garrett were first-team selections, while right guard Wyatt Teller earned a second-team nod.

It marks the second consecutive year that the Browns have had multiple players selected.

Bitonio led all vote-getters at his position, picking up 28 of the 50 votes to easily outpace Quenton Nelson of the Indianapolis Colts (13 votes). Bitonio played every snap on offense for the fifth consecutive season, even filling in at left tackle against the Las Vegas Raiders and Green Bay Packers, and helped the Browns finish fourth in the NFL in rushing yards with an average of 145.4 yards per game, according to clevelandbrowns.com.

Teller (2 votes) joined Bitonio in playing every snap on offense this season, and his second-team selection comes on the heels of Teller being selected to his first Pro Bowl.

Garrett, who earned 29 votes to finish second at defensive end, made the All-Pro team for the second time in his career. This season he finished with 16 sacks, beating defensive end Reggie Camp’s official franchise record for sacks in a single season, and coming within a half-sack of tying defensive end Bill Glass’ actual record of 16.5 sacks, which was set in 1965.

Despite having solid seasons, both running back Nick Chubb and cornerback Denzel Ward failed to receive even a single vote at their respective positions.

Five players were unanimous choices: wide receivers Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams and Davante Adams of the Green Bay Packers, running back Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts, edge rusher T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and defensive tackle Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams.