 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (1/15/22)

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Saturday Dawg Chow.

By Thomas Moore
/ new
Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns:

NFL:

  • Bills (and especially Josh Allen) must keep emotions in check, take care of business (wgrz.com) - Saturday night should not be viewed as the be-all, end-all for the Buffalo Bills. At home, the Bills – and especially Josh Allen – have a nasty habit of getting overly hyped when they allow their emotions to plug into the energy emanating from the stands. They can’t allow that to happen this time.
  • How the Cincinnati Bengals can beat the Las Vegas Raiders in playoffs (cincinnati.com) - The Cincinnati Bengals host the Las Vegas Raiders in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday. It will be the second matchup between these two teams as the Bengals traveled to Las Vegas to beat the Raiders in Week 11 following their bye week. Here’s how Cincinnati can beat Las Vegas to secure its first playoff win since 1991.
  • Can Raiders slow Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase again? (Las Vegas Review-Journal) - For more than three quarters on Nov. 21 at Allegiant Stadium, the Raiders avoided the inevitable. Their pass rush helped prevent Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow from torching their secondary the way he’s torched so many others this season. Their secondary prevented Ja’Marr Chase from streaking free down the field the way he streaked all throughout his record-setting rookie campaign. But in the fourth quarter on that Sunday afternoon, Burrow and Chase finally connected.
  • Mac Jones isn’t the typical rookie quarterback tossed into the playoff cauldron (Boston Globe) - The chew-’em-up, spit-’em-out grind of an NFL season has always reserved a special level of punishment for its newest invitees, a combination of intensity, physicality, endurance, and exhaustion that by the time it is all over can reduce a rookie to dust. From the end of a college career to the start of a professional one, from the first day of training camp to the final game of the regular season, the nonstop hamster wheel can leave a rookie’s body and mind drained in ways he never imagined possible. And then, if said rookie is lucky, the playoffs begin and ask for more.

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...