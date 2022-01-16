 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Which former Browns are playing in the postseason this year?

The Titans lead the way with former Browns in the postseason.

By Chris Pokorny
Pittsburgh Steelers v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Here is a list of former Browns who made the playoffs this year:

AFC

  • Tennessee Titans: RB Dontrell Hilliard (2020), OT Kendall Lamm (2020), CB Buster Skrine (2014), DT Trevon Coley (2018)*, CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun (2018)**, QB Kevin Hogan (2017)**
  • Kansas City Chiefs: WR Josh Gordon (2018), OL Andrew Wylie (2017), RB Elijah McGuire (2019)**
  • Buffalo Bills: S Jordan Poyer (2016), DT Eli Ankou (2019)**, P Jamie Gillan (2021)**, CB Tim Harris (2021)**
  • Cincinnati Bengals: DT Larry Ogunjobi (2020)
  • Las Vegas Raiders: DE Carl Nassib (2017), DT Damion Square (2021)
  • New England Patriots: LB Jamie Collins Sr (2018), DT Daniel Ekuale (2019), QB Brian Hoyer (2014)
  • Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Joe Haden (2016), LB Joe Schobert (2019), S Karl Joseph (2020)**, OL Malcolm Pridgeon (2020)**

NFC

*is currently on IR
**is currently on practice squad
***is on practice squad/injured reserve

Which former Browns are you pulling for in the postseason?

