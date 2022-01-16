Which former Browns are playing in the postseason this year?

Here is a list of former Browns who made the playoffs this year:
AFC
- Tennessee Titans: RB Dontrell Hilliard (2020), OT Kendall Lamm (2020), CB Buster Skrine (2014), DT Trevon Coley (2018)*, CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun (2018)**, QB Kevin Hogan (2017)**
- Kansas City Chiefs: WR Josh Gordon (2018), OL Andrew Wylie (2017), RB Elijah McGuire (2019)**
- Buffalo Bills: S Jordan Poyer (2016), DT Eli Ankou (2019)**, P Jamie Gillan (2021)**, CB Tim Harris (2021)**
- Cincinnati Bengals: DT Larry Ogunjobi (2020)
- Las Vegas Raiders: DE Carl Nassib (2017), DT Damion Square (2021)
- New England Patriots: LB Jamie Collins Sr (2018), DT Daniel Ekuale (2019), QB Brian Hoyer (2014)
- Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Joe Haden (2016), LB Joe Schobert (2019), S Karl Joseph (2020)**, OL Malcolm Pridgeon (2020)**
NFC
- Green Bay Packers: N/A
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CB Pierre Desir (2015), WR Breshad Perriman (2018), TE Darren Fells (2018)**
- Dallas Cowboys: N/A
- Los Angeles Rams: WR Odell Beckham Jr (2021), OL Austin Corbett (2019)
- Arizona Cardinals: TE Demetrius Harris (2019), P Andy Lee (2015), QB Colt McCoy (2012), LB Tanner Vallejo (2018)
- San Francisco 49ers: WR Travis Benjamin (2015), C Alex Mack (2015), CB K’Waun Williams (2015), RB Raheem Mostert (2015)
- Philadelphia Eagles: LB Genard Avery (2019), DE Cameron Malveaux (2021)**, DT Marvin Wilson (2021)**
*is currently on IR
**is currently on practice squad
***is on practice squad/injured reserve
—
Which former Browns are you pulling for in the postseason?
