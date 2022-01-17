NFL Wildcard Weekend 2022: Monday Preview & Prediction

With the Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, and Kansas City Chiefs advancing on Sunday, we have one game remaining for Wildcard Weekend: a Monday Night showdown in the NFC West.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Arizona Cardinals were one of the few playoff teams to start the season strong, only to end with a relative dud. After being a perfect 7-0, they went 4-6 over their final 10 games, including losses to the Panthers, Lions, and Seahawks. Granted, some of those games saw the Cardinals with injuries at quarterback, wide receiver, and defense, but it still had them trending in a direction that cost them the division. Arizona beat the Rams 37-20 back in Week 4, but then lost to them 30-23 in Week 14.

The Rams’ mini-slump came right in the middle of the season, when they lost three in a row to two No. 1 seeds, and the 49ers (they were swept by San Francisco). Los Angeles is a complete football team, and I think their defensive presence will continue to prevent Arizona from grooving like they were to begin the season. Let’s see how Odell Beckham Jr. does in his return to the postseason too. Rams 24, Cardinals 17

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Rams are 3 point favorites against the Cardinals.

You can use this as your open thread to discuss tonight’s game.