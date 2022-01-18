Browns DT Malik McDowell arrested in Florida

The redemption story for DT Malik McDowell had so much promise. Now, it’s all come crashing back down. According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, police received a call that McDowell was walking naked near a school. When a deputy arrived, McDowell assaulted the officer, which was “allegedly a ‘violent attack’ that left the deputy ‘dazed.’” He has now been taken into custody.

After being a second round pick by the Seahawks in 2017, he never played a snap in the NFL due to several off-the-field incidents. The Browns took a flier on him this offseason, and he impressed so much that he made the team’s 53-man roster and was a starter from Week 1 onward. He finished the year with 30 tackles and 3 sacks in 15 games.

McDowell was on a one-year deal last year, and was set to be an exclusive-rights free agent. Cleveland would have no doubt tendered him, given his level of production — but with this incident, there’s virtually no chance that he’ll be retained or receive another shot in the NFL.