Browns sign RB John Kelly Jr. to a reserve/futures contract

The Cleveland Browns signed running back John Kelly Jr. to a reserve/futures contract on Wednesday.
Kelly appeared in four games this past season with the Browns, running two times for 13 yards. He also played 29 snaps on special teams.
Originally a sixth-round selection by the Los Angeles Rams in 2018, Kelly spent two seasons with the Rams, rushing 30 times for 83 yards and catching two passes for 27 yards.
With Kelly’s signing, the Browns currently have 13 players signed to reserve/futures contracts, including
- Chris Blewitt, placekicker
- Miller Forristall, tight end
- Hjalte Froholdt, offensive guard
- Nick Guggemos, tight end
- Willie Harvey Jr, linebacker
- John Kelly Jr., running back
- Nate Meadors, safety
- Herb Miller, cornerback
- David Moore, offensive guard
- Elijah Nkansah, offensive tackle
- Johnny Stanton IV, fullback
- Alex Taylor, offensive tackle
- Curtis Weaver, defensive end
Reserve/futures contracts do not go into effect until the beginning of the new league year, which this year begins on March 16 at 4 p.m. The contracts will not count against a team’s salary cap or 53-man roster limit until the new league year; after that, they will count against the salary cap and the 90-man roster limit for training camp.
Unlike the practice squad, where players can be signed by another team, players who are signed under a reserve/futures contract cannot be signed by another team.
