Browns sign RB John Kelly Jr. to a reserve/futures contract

The Cleveland Browns signed running back John Kelly Jr. to a reserve/futures contract on Wednesday.

Kelly appeared in four games this past season with the Browns, running two times for 13 yards. He also played 29 snaps on special teams.

Originally a sixth-round selection by the Los Angeles Rams in 2018, Kelly spent two seasons with the Rams, rushing 30 times for 83 yards and catching two passes for 27 yards.

We've signed RB John Kelly Jr. to a reserve/futures contract — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 19, 2022

With Kelly’s signing, the Browns currently have 13 players signed to reserve/futures contracts, including

Chris Blewitt, placekicker

Miller Forristall, tight end

Hjalte Froholdt, offensive guard

Nick Guggemos, tight end

Willie Harvey Jr, linebacker

John Kelly Jr., running back

Nate Meadors, safety

Herb Miller, cornerback

David Moore, offensive guard

Elijah Nkansah, offensive tackle

Johnny Stanton IV, fullback

Alex Taylor, offensive tackle

Curtis Weaver, defensive end

Reserve/futures contracts do not go into effect until the beginning of the new league year, which this year begins on March 16 at 4 p.m. The contracts will not count against a team’s salary cap or 53-man roster limit until the new league year; after that, they will count against the salary cap and the 90-man roster limit for training camp.

Unlike the practice squad, where players can be signed by another team, players who are signed under a reserve/futures contract cannot be signed by another team.