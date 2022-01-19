Baker Mayfield: “This is not the end of my story”

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had his torn left labrum surgically repaired on Wednesday and deemed the procedure a “complete success.”

Mayfield also vowed that this is “not the end of my story” in a video he posted on Twitter following surgery.

Thanks to Dr. Limpisvasti and his team for performing a successful surgery. This is only going to be a minor bump in the road.. excited to get healthy and back to my normal self. Thank y’all and God Bless. pic.twitter.com/cRVdkB6t9d — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) January 19, 2022

In the video, Mayfield said that last season was not easy, but he is now ready to return to his “true self” during the upcoming recovery process (transcript via The Beacon Journal):

“Surgery went great. It was a complete success. Had a great medical team. Took care of me and checked that box off to get this fixed, and now it’s on the way to the road to recovery. This is one of those steps to get back to my true self. This past year hasn’t been very easy. A lot of stuff has gone down. It wasn’t easy on me or my family, so I appreciate everybody that’s reached out, that wished me well and good luck on the surgery. All the prayers and everything, it definitely did not go unnoticed, so thank you. “Thanks to everybody that’s helped out so far. Now it’s on the way to the road to recovery. It’s not going to be an easy one, but it’s going to be one that I’m going to remember, and it’s going to be a special one. So I’ll keep you guys updated. Thank you so much. But this is not the end of my story. It’s just going to be one of those little things that I’ll look back and remember that it’s one of those challenges and adversity that I’m going to try to take advantage of and make me a better person. So thank you for everybody that’s reached out once again. Let’s go get it.”

Mayfield suffered a completely torn labrum in his left shoulder while attempting to make a tackle on safety Justin Reidin of the Houston Texans in Week 2. He continued to play through the injury and ultimately suffered a fractured humerus bone in the same shoulder when he was sacked by J.J. Watt of the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6.

Dr. Orr Limpisvasti, who is also the orthopedic surgeon for the NHL’s Anaheim Ducks, performed the surgery in California. According to media reports, Dr. Limpisvasti did not have to repair the fractured humerus bone.

The Browns released a statement putting Mayfield’s recovery period at four to six months. The team also “anticipates” that Mayfield will be able to begin light throwing in April and be fully recovered in time for the start of training camp in July.

Mayfield finished the season, his fourth with the Browns, playing in 14 games. He completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,010 yards, with 17 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 83.1.

He will go into next season on the final year of his rookie contract, which will pay him $18.86 million after the Browns picked up his fifth-year option last year.