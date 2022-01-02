NFL Picks Week 17, and media picks for Browns vs. Steelers

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Browns are 3.5 point favorites against the Steelers on Monday. Here is what the national media is saying about the Week 17 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns:

CBS Sports (Pete Prisco) - Steelers 24, Browns 20

These two still have playoff hopes, but the loser is dead. The Browns will be getting a lot of guys back off the COVID list, which will help. The Steelers looked terrible last week in losing to the Chiefs, but being back home against a rival means they will play much better. The Steelers will find a way to win this one.

Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer) - Steelers 20, Browns 17

The Steelers and Browns still have a shot at winning the AFC North, especially with the two teams in front of them, the Bengals and the Ravens, having their hands full in home games against NFC powerhouses. This will mark the likely last home game for Ben Roethlisberger in prime time, facing the team against which he has a 25-2-1 career record. Pittsburgh is still capable of grinding out games vs. other teams with limited offenses. That was the case in the first meeting in Cleveland, a 15-10 win. With plenty of emotions, the Steelers overcome their night underdog status to win straight up.

NFL.com (Gregg Rosenthal) - Browns 21, Steelers 15

A depressing season in Cleveland can get happy fast, even if it’s only for a week. The Browns only need the Bengals and Ravens — both underdogs — to lose Sunday in order to control their AFC North fate. Knocking out the Steelers in Ben Roethlisberger’s last home start would be almost as sweet as making the longtime Browns tormentor sadly sit on the bench during the playoff loss a year ago. Both teams are worse than a year ago, but the Steelers are way worse. It’s not just their offense, where every 4-yard catch is contested, but also Mike Tomlin’s defense, 30th in rush defense efficiency. Baker Mayfield can still hand off with the best of them.

