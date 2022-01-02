Chiefs vs. Bengals, Rams vs. Ravens - Week 17 NFL Open Thread

Today, we are the biggest Patrick Mahomes fans in the world. We definitely need the Chiefs to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals today in order for Cleveland to stay alive in the AFC North playoff race.

We’re also rooting for the Rams to defeat the Ravens today. If the Bengals and the Ravens both lose, then Cleveland controls their own destiny to winning the division. If the Bengals win, Cleveland has no chance. If only the Ravens win, the Browns would need them to lose to Pittsburgh in Week 18 — so it’d still keep some hope alive.

Use this as your Week 17 open thread, Browns fans.