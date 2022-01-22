Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (1/22/22)

- Rick Gosselin ranks Browns special teams 30th in NFL; assistant Doug Colman no longer with Cleveland (Beacon Journal) - It turns out the Browns special teams aren’t so special, at least according to the annual rankings from Sports Illustrated writer Rick Gosselin. The Baltimore Ravens can claim the top spot in the annual analysis, but the Browns came up 30th for the 2021 season with some glaring deficiencies mentioned.
- Will the Browns stick with Baker Mayfield at QB? Biggest questions facing Cleveland this offseason (ESPN) - The Cleveland Browns were among the NFL’s biggest disappointments in 2021. Can they bounce back in 2022? That figures to hinge heavily on the upcoming offseason and here are the three burning questions the Browns face this offseason.
- VP of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah set for 2nd interview with Vikings for GM job (Browns Zone) - The Browns may have a large hole to fill in their front office this offseason. Vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will have a second interview with the Vikings for their general manager job, a league source confirmed to The Chronicle-Telegram on Friday. He and Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles are the finalists, according to NFL Network, which was first to report the news.
- 5 players who positioned themselves for bigger roles in 2022 (clevelandbrowns.com) - The Browns turned to several young and developing players through different points of the 2021 season, and many of them seized their opportunities to build a strong case for bigger roles in 2022. We’re taking a look at five guys who elevated their stock for next season thanks to some promising moments, big plays and overall growth from last season.
NFL:
- Carolina Panthers to hire former Giants coach McAdoo as their offensive coordinator (Charlotte Observer) - Panthers coach Matt Rhule finally found his next offensive coordinator. Carolina will hire former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo as its offensive coordinator after they reach a contract agreement, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the situation.
- They tried to tackle Derrick Henry in high school. It didn’t go well. (New York Times) - Derrick Henry, who will rejoin the Tennessee Titans’ lineup for a playoff game on Saturday, left a lasting impression — and some other indelible marks — on his high school opponents. Here’s what they remember.
- Frozen tundra doesn’t stop the Faithful: 49ers have strong history in cold-weather games (The Mercury News) - Despite their California home, San Francisco 49ers have fared well when heading into NFL’s frozen tundras.
- What makes Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase so dominant? Everything that once worked at LSU (The Ringer) - The Cincinnati Bengals’ postseason hopes rest on the success of their second-year QB and rookie wide receiver. They’re doing the exact same things they did at LSU—and showing no signs of slowing down.
