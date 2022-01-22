Browns coaches heading to East-West Shrine Bowl

The Cleveland Browns will be sending four assistant coaches to work with draft-eligible players at the 97th East-West Shrine Bowl.
The annual game, which provides college players with the opportunity to work with NFL head coaches as they prepare for the NFL Draft, takes place on February 3 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
The assistant coaches from Cleveland who were selected to work with the are defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator Jeff Howard, offensive coaching assistant Ryan Cordell, Bill Willis Coaching Fellow Ashton Grant and assistant offensive line coach Scott Peters.
Congrats to Jeff Howard, Ryan Cordell, Ashton Grant and Scott Peters, who will all coach in the @ShrineBowl!— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 21, 2022
Howard will serve as defensive coordinator for the West team, and be joined by Grant, who will coach the wide receivers, and Peters, who will coach the offensive line. On the East team, Cordell will serve as running backs coach, according to clevelandbrowns.com.
With the Browns needing help at wide receiver and along the defensive line, most notably at defensive tackle, having coaches working with those units should add some valuable intel in addition to the team’s scouts when general manager Andrew Berry begins to build his draft board for the 2022 NFL Draft.
Players who have accepted invitations to the game, according to the Shrine Bowl website, at some key positions for the Browns include:
- Brayden Thomas, defensive end, North Dakota State
- Labryan Ray, defensive line, Alabama
- Nolan Cockrill, defensive line, Army
- Big Kat Bryant, defensive line, Central Florida
- David Anenih, defensive line, Houston
- Noah Elliss, defensive line, Idaho
- Ryder Anderson, defensive line, Indiana
- Eyioma Uwazurike, defensive line, Iowa State
- Marquan McCall, defensive line, Kentucky
- Tayland Humphrey, defensive line, Louisiana
- Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, defensive line, Notre Dame
- Thomas Booker, defensive line, Stanford
- Matthew Butler, defensive line, Tennessee
- Deionte Knight, defensive line, Western U (Canada)
- Matt Henningsen, defensive line, Wisconsin
- DJ Davidson, defensive tackle, Arizona State
- Ben Stille, defensive tackle, Nebraska
- Stanley Berryhill III, wide receiver, Arizona
- Tyquan Thornton, wide receiver, Baylor
- Jaivon Heiligh, wide receiver, Coastal Carolina
- Tanner Conner, wide receiver, Idaho State
- Ty Fryfogle, wide receiver, Indiana
- Dareke Young, wide receiver, Lenoir-Rhyne
- Charleston Rambo, wide receiver, Miami (Fla.)
- Emeka Emezie, wide receiver, North Carolina State
- Samori Toure, wide receiver, Nebraska
- Davontavean Martin, wide receiver, Oklahoma State
- John Johnson, wide receiver, Tulsa
- Kyle Philips, wide receiver, UCLA
- Jaquarii Roberson, wide receiver, Wake Forest
- Jerreth Sterns, wide receiver Western Kentucky
- Calvin Turner, wide receiver, Hawaii
Practices for the Shrine Bowl begin on January 29 in Las Vegas and the game will take place at Allegiant Stadium on February 3 at 8 p.m. It will be televised on the NFL Network.
