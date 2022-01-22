Browns coaches heading to East-West Shrine Bowl

The Cleveland Browns will be sending four assistant coaches to work with draft-eligible players at the 97th East-West Shrine Bowl.

The annual game, which provides college players with the opportunity to work with NFL head coaches as they prepare for the NFL Draft, takes place on February 3 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The assistant coaches from Cleveland who were selected to work with the are defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator Jeff Howard, offensive coaching assistant Ryan Cordell, Bill Willis Coaching Fellow Ashton Grant and assistant offensive line coach Scott Peters.

Howard will serve as defensive coordinator for the West team, and be joined by Grant, who will coach the wide receivers, and Peters, who will coach the offensive line. On the East team, Cordell will serve as running backs coach, according to clevelandbrowns.com.

With the Browns needing help at wide receiver and along the defensive line, most notably at defensive tackle, having coaches working with those units should add some valuable intel in addition to the team’s scouts when general manager Andrew Berry begins to build his draft board for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Players who have accepted invitations to the game, according to the Shrine Bowl website, at some key positions for the Browns include:

Brayden Thomas, defensive end, North Dakota State

Labryan Ray, defensive line, Alabama

Nolan Cockrill, defensive line, Army

Big Kat Bryant, defensive line, Central Florida

David Anenih, defensive line, Houston

Noah Elliss, defensive line, Idaho

Ryder Anderson, defensive line, Indiana

Eyioma Uwazurike, defensive line, Iowa State

Marquan McCall, defensive line, Kentucky

Tayland Humphrey, defensive line, Louisiana

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, defensive line, Notre Dame

Thomas Booker, defensive line, Stanford

Matthew Butler, defensive line, Tennessee

Deionte Knight, defensive line, Western U (Canada)

Matt Henningsen, defensive line, Wisconsin

DJ Davidson, defensive tackle, Arizona State

Ben Stille, defensive tackle, Nebraska

Stanley Berryhill III, wide receiver, Arizona

Tyquan Thornton, wide receiver, Baylor

Jaivon Heiligh, wide receiver, Coastal Carolina

Tanner Conner, wide receiver, Idaho State

Ty Fryfogle, wide receiver, Indiana

Dareke Young, wide receiver, Lenoir-Rhyne

Charleston Rambo, wide receiver, Miami (Fla.)

Emeka Emezie, wide receiver, North Carolina State

Samori Toure, wide receiver, Nebraska

Davontavean Martin, wide receiver, Oklahoma State

John Johnson, wide receiver, Tulsa

Kyle Philips, wide receiver, UCLA

Jaquarii Roberson, wide receiver, Wake Forest

Jerreth Sterns, wide receiver Western Kentucky

Calvin Turner, wide receiver, Hawaii

Practices for the Shrine Bowl begin on January 29 in Las Vegas and the game will take place at Allegiant Stadium on February 3 at 8 p.m. It will be televised on the NFL Network.