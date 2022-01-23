Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (1/23/22)

- Maybe it’s not such a bad thing that the Browns didn’t make the playoffs (Browns Zone) - If this will make it any easier for you, here are a few reasons why it’s probably good that the Browns didn’t make the playoffs: It would have prevented us from devoting our full attention to the best team in Cleveland, the Cavs.
- By the Numbers: Browns 2021 season (clevelandbrowns.com) - The defense and run game were each among the best in the NFL.
- Odell Beckham Jr.’s success in Los Angeles is more about fit than the Browns’ shortcomings (cleveland.com) - Watching the Rams win Monday night was a very tough pill to swallow for many Browns fans. Odell Beckham Jr. seems to be hitting his stride out in Los Angeles with increased touches and touchdown production.
- 3 worst moves the Cleveland Browns made in 2021 (Browns Nation) - There were plenty of poor choices made by the Cleveland Browns in 2021. From personnel to play-calling, decision-making in Cleveland lacked sharpness and clarity. That’s obviously something the team will look to avoid in 2022. Let’s look at some of the bigger missteps Cleveland took last season.
NFL:
- Cincinnati is back in the AFC Championship: Bengals end 31-year drought by beating Titans 19-16 (Cincinnati Enquirer) - On Saturday at Nissan Stadium, the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Tennessee Titans, 19-16, to advance to the AFC Championship Game. The Bengals will play in their first AFC title game since the 1988 season. They’ll get the chance because quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals defense are equally tough.
- Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler retires (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette) - Keith Butler was prepared to retire as defensive coordinator after the 2020 season but was talked into coming back for one more season by coach Mike Tomlin. Butler, 66, wasn’t changing his mind this time. He told Tomlin and team president Art Rooney II on Saturday he is retiring after 19 seasons with the Steelers, the past seven as defensive coordinator.
- Five potential candidates to replace Don ‘Wink’ Martindale as Ravens defensive coordinator (Baltimore Sun) - With the surprise announcement Friday that he had parted ways with defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, Ravens coach John Harbaugh created a major hole in his staff. Harbaugh has always hired from within when choosing his next coordinator, but he could also look to familiar faces outside the organization. Here’s an early look at potential candidates.
- Bucs’ sprawling supporting cast has rescued this 2021 sequel (Tampa Bay Times) - The injury-depleted reigning world champs have subsisted on depth down the stretch.
Loading comments...