NFL Divisional Playoffs: Sunday Preview & Predictions

Both No. 1 seeds were eliminated on Saturday with last-second field goals, as the Bengals topped the Titans and the 49ers upset the Packers. Both home teams obviously failed to cover the spread, considering they didn’t even wins straight up. Could we see a few more road upsets on Sunday?

Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

These two teams met early in the season in a shootout, as Tom Brady threw for 432 yards and Matthew Stafford threw for 343 yards and 4 touchdowns. The Rams ultimately came out on top, 34-24, and were in command from the mid-way point of the third quarter onward. Both defenses have made quite a bit of progress since then, and we’re coming off of a day in which we saw two games filled with defensive highlights.

The weather in Tampa Bay will be a little chilly for their standards, but 53 degrees won’t cause any havoc. We should see a lot more offense, and there’s no one better than Brady at getting the ball out quickly and leading his team to victory. He’ll continue to make the best of his lessened wide receiver position by getting other guys involved. Stafford has made the Rams a legitimate Super Bowl threat, and coupled with a key defensive play, could get them to the NFC Championship, but I have to always lean toward Brady in the postseason. Buccaneers 31, Rams 24

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Buccaneers are 2.5 point favorites against the Rams.

Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs lost this match-up earlier in the season by a score of 38-20, but that’s when they were still struggling quite a bit offensively. The Chiefs are now 10-1 in their last 11 games. These two teams met in the AFC Championship last year, a game which saw the Chiefs prevail 38-24. The margin was wider than that, as Buffalo scored 9 points within the final five minutes of the game.

The Bills didn’t quite seem like themselves for much of the season, but things really seemed to start clicking for Josh Allen and company again in December, leading into last week’s decisive 47-17 victory over the Patriots. Both of these teams have a lot of talent and electrifying quarterbacks, to the point where I’d say they’d split the series if they were to play 10 times against each other. I see this game as a coin flip, so I’ll defer to the home favorite again. Chiefs 27, Bills 21

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are 1 point favorites against the Bills.

You can use this as your open thread to discuss both Sunday games too.

