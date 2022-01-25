Cleveland Browns trio picks up All-NFL honors

The Cleveland Browns were well represented on the Pro Football Writers of America’s All-NFL and All-AFC teams, which were announced on Monday.

Left guard Joel Bitonio, running back Nick Chubb and defensive end Myles Garrett all earned selection to the All-NFL team and the All-AFC roster, making the Browns just one of five teams to place three players on the All-NFL team.

Chubb finished the season second in the league in rushing yards with 1,259. It was the second time in Chubb’s career that he surpassed 1,200 rushing yards, joining Hall of Famers Jim Brown (seven times) and Leroy Kelly (twice) as the only running backs in franchise history to rush for more than 1,200 yards in multiple seasons, according to clevelandbrowns.com.

Four years into his NFL career, Chubb is at No. 6 on the franchise’s all-time rushing list with 4,816 yards and No. 6 in rushing touchdowns with 36.

Bitonio played every snap on offense for the fifth consecutive season, even filling in at left tackle against the Las Vegas Raiders and Green Bay Packers, and helped the Browns finish fourth in the NFL in rushing yards with an average of 145.4 yards per game.

Garrett finished the season with 16 sacks, beating defensive end Reggie Camp’s official franchise record for sacks in a single season, and coming within a half-sack of tying defensive end Bill Glass’ actual record of 16.5 sacks, which was set in 1965.

The Pro Football Writers of America selected its first All-NFL team in 1966. The organization selected a combined All-AFL/NFL Team in 1968-69 and an All-NFL team starting with the 1970 season.