Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (1/26/22)

Cleveland Browns:
- “Browns Executive Adofo-Mensah Is Favorite For Vikings GM Job” (AP) - “Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the vice president of football operations for Cleveland, has emerged as the front-runner for the Minnesota Vikings’ general manager job.”
- “Three Browns named to Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie team” (OBR) - “Cornerback Greg Newsome, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and punt returner Demetric Felton were all selected.”
- “Mayfield should stick to new social media strategy, leave ‘Baker bros’ to worry about drama” (ABJ) - “Baker Mayfield vowed late Sunday night on Twitter to scale back his use of social media because of its “toxic” nature. Good idea.”
- “So maybe this Baker Mayfield guy isn’t so bad after all” (BrownsZone) - “Since their founding in 1946, the Browns have had 13 quarterbacks who have been the consensus ‘starting quarterback’ for two or more consecutive seasons.”
- “5 positions to watch this offseason” (Browns.com) - “The offseason is upon us, which means the next several months will be full of mock drafts, free agency predictions and guesses about how the Browns will handle some of their top needs for 2022.”
- “Sean Payton leaving Saints could open up trade options due to salary cap issues” (BrownsWire) - “The Cleveland Browns could have interest in several players but cap gymnastics might have to be played...”
- “Mike Polk Jr. wants to know: Should Cleveland Browns fans root for the Cincinnati Bengals?” (WKYC) - “It’s a question facing many Cleveland Browns fans right now: Should we root for the Cincinnati Bengals?”
