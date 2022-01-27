NFL reacts results: Fans split on wanting to see Bengals or Chiefs in Super Bowl

Browns fans have been voting on SB Nation NFL Reacts all season, and although there are no more fan confidence polls for Cleveland since their season is over, fans did get to vote in a lot of playoff-related polls this week. Let’s check out the results of some of those national polls:

63% of fans think the NFL should change it’s playoff overtime rules to ensure that both teams get the ball. I still don’t know which way I’d lean with my vote. I like the fact that a cheap field goal on the first possession doesn’t end the game. However, I also feel that the rules present the defense with an opportunity too — if they can come up with one clutch play, they could possibly force a punt, get good field position, and have the advantage of ending the game with just a field goal. Yes, I know the flow of the final two minutes of the Bills-Chiefs game made it seem like the team that won the toss would score a touchdown, but I don’t know if that’s enough to warrant changing the rule.

As far as the NFL Conference Championship games go, 57% of fans are most looking forward to the Bengals vs. Chiefs game, as opposed to 43% for the 49ers vs. Rams game.

Fans were asked to rank the final four playoff teams from best to worst, and they were ordered with the Chiefs first, Rams second, Bengals third, and 49ers fourth. That probably seems about right, but with how all four teams have played, it’s a very closely-ranked top 4. Lastly, fans were asked which Super Bowl match-up they’d most like to see, and the Chiefs vs. Rams game took the top spot with 40% of the vote, followed by Bengals vs. Rams at 26%.

If we took individual team representation, 51% of fans want to see the Chiefs and 49% want to see the Bengals from the AFC. For the NFC, 66% of fans want to see the Rams compared to 34% for the 49ers.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation