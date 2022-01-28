NFL Conference Championship Playoffs: Preview & Predictions

I was 1-3 last week, as I was punished for picking too many home favorites in the divisional round of the playoffs. Every game was down-to-the-wire, though, so it wasn’t exactly easy to pick those games with conviction. Overall, my postseason record is now 6-4 this year.

We have two more games to go before the Super Bowl — the AFC and NFC Championships.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Browns fans should remember this game vividly from Week 17, as Cleveland needed the Chiefs to beat the Bengals to keep our postseason hopes alive. Things looked good when the Chiefs held a 28-14 lead at halftime, but the Chiefs’ defense could not stop Ja’Marr Chase. Cincinnati out-scored Kansas City 20-3 in the second half to prevail 34-31, and Chase had 11 catches for 266 yards and 3 touchdowns.

The Chiefs’ offense can move on the Bengals again. I think they got a little cautious in the second half, and it burned them. They also couldn’t figure out a way to stop Chase, who by the way, was making some spectacular grabs. I think the Chiefs come up with a gameplan adjustment that makes this more like how the first game should’ve concluded — a decisive victory for Patrick Mahomes and company. Chiefs 34, Bengals 20

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are 7 point favorites against the Bengals.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Who would’ve thought — the Rams get to host the NFC Championship, and could also host the Super Bowl. The 49ers are the definition of finding gritty ways to win. Think how close they’ve been to being eliminated in Week 18 against the Rams, and then last week against the Packers.

It’ll be interesting to see who wins this re-match. The 49ers actually swept the season series. The Rams nearly gave the game away last week, but have otherwise been dominant in these past two playoff games. I will roll with the better quarterback in this one (Matthew Stafford). Rams 23, 49ers 20.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Rams are 3.5 point favorites against the 49ers.

You can use this as your open thread to discuss both Saturday games too.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.