OBJ had told Von Miller not to come to Cleveland this past offseason

Greg Bishop of Sports Illustrated published a feature article on Los Angeles Rams pass-rusher Von Miller on Friday. Among the topics in the article was Miller rehabbing with former Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. this offseason.

The article relays that Miller and Beckham would daydream about playing together one day. Miller wondered out loud, “What about us playing together in Ohio?” Beckham’s response?

“Don’t come to Cleveland,” Miller says Beckham told him.

As it turned out, the Rams acquired Miller via a trade on November 1. The Browns released Beckham a few days later. Per the article, “the Rams, at Miller’s urging, signed the wideout after he cleared waivers.”

I am usually one of the last people to buy into conspiracy theories here, but it’s all starting to line up now. When Beckham saw Miller get traded to a possible team he could go to, he probably subtly worked the strings to make it so Cleveland would release him. He wasn’t surprised, he was ecstatic to get what he wanted in joining up with his buddy — and now he’s a game away from making the Super Bowl.