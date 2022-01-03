Browns vs. Steelers 2022: Game time, TV schedule, odds, how to watch live online

The Cleveland Browns play on the road today on Monday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here are some nuggets about the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.
Game Information
- Game Time/Date: Monday, January 3, 2022 at 8:15 p.m. ET
- Location: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA
- TV Channel: ESPN - Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, and Brian Griese
- Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)
- Weather: 27 degrees (feels like 20 degrees) with a 1% chance of snow. 6 MPH winds from the Northwest.
- Odds: Steelers by 3, according to DraftKings Sportsbook
- Over/under: 43.5
TV Distribution Map
Fans in the ORANGE areas below will get to watch the Browns vs. Steelers on ESPN:
Uniform
- The Browns will be wearing white tops and orange pants against the Steelers.
Connections
- Browns T Chris Hubbard played for the Steelers from 2013-2017 after signing as an undrafted free agent.
- Steelers T Zach Banner played for the Browns in 2017.
- Steelers CB Joe Haden was drafted by the Browns in the 1st round (7th overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft. Haden played for the Browns from 2010-2016.
- Steelers LB Joe Schobert was drafted by and played for them from 2016-2019.
- Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt was drafted by Steelers in the eighth round (216th overall) of the 1993 NFL Draft. Van Pelt played quarterback for the Steelers in 1993. His hometown in Pittsburgh and played collegiately at the University of Pittsburgh.
- Steelers assistant head coach John Mitchell served as the Browns defensive line coach from 1991-1993.
- Steelers tight ends coach Alfredo Roberts was the Browns tight ends coach from 2007-2008.
- Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler spent 1999-2002 as the Browns linebackers coach.
- Dee and Jimmy Haslam were minority owners of the Steelers from 2008-12.
History
- The Browns have an 60-76-1 all-time record against the Steelers.
- The last time these two teams met was in the postseason on October 31, 2021, when the Steelers defeated the Browns 15-10 in Cleveland. The game was tied 3-3 at halftime, and Pittsburgh played the second half without a kicker. The Browns led 10-3 in the third quarter, but the Steelers rallied with two touchdowns to go up 15-10. Cleveland was putting together a late drive, but then Jarvis Landry fumbled while trying to get more yards.
