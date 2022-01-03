Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (1/3/22)

Cleveland Browns:
- “Hunt questionable to face Steelers; John Johnson III, Ronnie Harrison Jr. ruled out” (BrownsZone) - “The Browns may get back running back Kareem Hunt for the game Monday night vs. the Steelers but will again be without three key members of the secondary.”
- “Browns Gearing Up For One Last Shot At Dropping Big Ben” (AP) - “Myles Garrett was only 8 years old when Ben Roethlisberger started his personal, nearly two-decade-long crusade against Cleveland.”
- “Browns Mack Wilson to miss MNF due to personal matter” (BrownsWire) - “The Cleveland Browns will not have LB Mack Wilson for the team’s Monday Night Football matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to the team.”
- “Baker Mayfield, Browns have themselves to blame following their elimination from playoffs Sunday” (92.3 The Fan) - “Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry bought themselves a third year because of the success they had in 2020 so they aren’t going anywhere.”
- “Disappointment was Destiny Two Weeks into Browns Season” (Browns Digest) - “Four key injuries on offense the first two weeks of the season set the tone for the inconsistent year that followed, challenges the team could not overcome.”
- “Steelers’ quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was No. 2 on Browns board on chaotic 2004 draft day” (ABJ) - “Robiskie said during a Thursday phone interview that the Browns wanted help on offense and loved Roethlisberger’s big arm.”
- “Baker Mayfield says social media death threats ‘not that serious’” (ESPN) - “Mayfield said Thursday that death threats made about him that his wife received on social media were ‘not that serious’ and ‘not anything new for us.’”
