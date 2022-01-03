Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers - 1st Quarter Game Thread

Today, the Cleveland Browns play on Monday Night Football with no playoff hopes remaining against the Pittsburgh Steelers. We will have game threads running for each quarter, so be sure to participate in the discussions.

Game: Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Date/Time: Monday, January 3, 2022 at 8:15 PM ET

Television: FOX - Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, and Brian Griese

Local Radio: ESPN 850 WKNR, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 FM WNCX

This is the official game thread for the Browns vs. Steelers match-up. Any comment regarding the game as it is taking place should go in this thread, and there will be subsequent threads for each quarter of action.

As always, GO BROWNS!!!