The Browns and the Steelers enter the second quarter in a scoreless tie.

Cleveland’s defense has come to play as they have forced two punts and a turnover on downs on Pittsburgh’s three offensive drives.

Game: Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Date/Time: Monday, January 3, 2022 at 8:15 PM ET

Television: FOX - Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, and Brian Griese

Local Radio: ESPN 850 WKNR, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 FM WNCX