Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers - 3rd Quarter Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns enter the third quarter trailing 10-0 to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The first half was, unfortunately, familiar to longtime Browns fans as the offense could get nothing going against the Steelers.

The Browns managed just 91 yards of total offense, as quarterback Baker Mayfield completed just four passes in 15 attempts for 58 yards with one interception and two sacks.

Running back Nick Chubb had just four carries in the first half for 35 yards as the Browns, despite averaging 5.6 yards per carry, only ran the ball nine times in the half.

The defense allowed 162 yards and 10 points to the Steelers, but made them work for it as Pittsburgh averaged just 3.3 yards per play in the half.

Game: Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Date/Time: Monday, January 3, 2022 at 8:15 PM ET

Television: FOX - Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, and Brian Griese

Local Radio: ESPN 850 WKNR, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 FM WNCX