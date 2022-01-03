Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers - 4th Quarter Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns enter the fourth quarter trailing the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 13-7.

The Browns were finally able to get on the scoreboard thanks to a three-yard pass from quarterback Baker Mayfield to tight end David Njoku just before the end of the quarter.

Cleveland’s defense is keeping the Browns in the game as they are holding Pittsburgh quarterback to just 2.9 yards per pass on 43 attempts.

On offense, the Browns have just seven first downs and are three-of-10 on third down.

Game: Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Date/Time: Monday, January 3, 2022 at 8:15 PM ET

Television: FOX - Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, and Brian Griese

Local Radio: ESPN 850 WKNR, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 FM WNCX