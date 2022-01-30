Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (1/30/22)

- Odell Beckham Jr.’s improved play with Rams, “don’t come to Cleveland” comment show what went wrong with Browns (Browns Zone) - Odell Beckham Jr. has been smiling, dancing and catching touchdown passes as the Los Angeles Rams moved within a game of the Super Bowl. The Rams version of Beckham is what Browns fans envisioned when then-general manager John Dorsey traded for the superstar receiver in March 2019. The emergence in L.A. has angered Browns fans and forced them to wonder yet again why he didn’t do the same in his 2½ years in Cleveland.
- Von Miller says Odell Beckham Jr. told him: ‘Don’t come to Cleveland’ when they trained together last offseason (cleveland.com) - Rams future Hall of Fame edge-rusher Von Miller indicated to Sports Illustrated this week that Odell Beckham Jr. was down on the Browns last offseason, long before his father, Odell Beckham Sr., helped him orchestrate his way out of town.
- How badly do the Cleveland Browns need a receiver? Look at the teams in 2021 NFL conference championship games (Beacon Journal) - There are pressing needs. There are crying needs. There are desperate needs. Add any level of need you might imagine to the Browns’ pass-catching corps. Wide receiver is a pressing, crying, desperate, howling need that must, must, must be met this offseason.
- Evaluating the Browns 2021 Rookie Class (clevelandbrowns.com) - The Browns used all eight of their rookies from the 2021 draft class in varying capacities, and some are well-positioned to take on a bigger role on the 2022 roster.
NFL:
- Tom Brady to retire? National reports say yes, Bucs say hold on (Tampa Bay Times) - The Bucs quarterback called GM Jason Licht to tell him he is still undecided about his future.
- Tom Brady’s time with Tampa Bay Bucs was lots of fun while it lasted (ESPN) - A misty rain began to coat the field at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on a Sunday night in October. A chill set in — a reminder that, just like the fall months in New England, life’s seasons are ephemeral and time stops for no one.
- Giants hire Brian Daboll as coach (New York Times) - Daboll had been the Bills’ offensive coordinator under Joe Schoen, whom the Giants hired as G.M. earlier this week after his tenure in Buffalo.
- Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes can set NFL playoff passing record in AFC Championship Game (Kansas City Star) - By hosting their fourth straight AFC Championship Game, the Chiefs will be making NFL history on Sunday because no team has been home for more than three straight title games. And during the Chiefs’ game against the Bengals, history could be made again by three players and their coach.
