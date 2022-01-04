Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (1/4/22)

Cleveland Browns:
- “Battered Mayfield, Listless Browns Lose To Steelers, 26-14” (AP) - “The Cleveland Browns knew they had been eliminated from playoff contention entering a Monday night showdown against their AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers.”
- “Mayfield confirms he’ll have shoulder surgery, says discussion to be had on his status for Week 18” (ESPN) - “Mayfield confirmed Monday night he will be having offseason surgery to repair the torn labrum in his non-throwing left shoulder...”
- “NFL Week 17 Game Recap: Pittsburgh Steelers 26, Cleveland Browns 14” (PFF) - “Dropped passes were a major issue throughout Monday’s action, but his inability to beat Pittsburgh’s coverage allowed its pass rush to get after him all evening.”
- “By the Numbers: The most important stats from the Browns’ loss to Pittsburgh” (Browns.com) - “Jadeveon Clowney registered two sacks against Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, bringing his season total to seven.”
- “Everything wrong with Baker Mayfield and the Browns offense was on full display in their loss to the Steelers” (cleveland.com) - “Mayfield’s second interception of the night with 10 seconds left punctuated the pathetic passing game.”
- “Browns turned season of hope into season of despair” (BrownsZone) - “The playoffs-sniffing Browns on Sunday had to hope that certain other teams won their games — because the Browns were incapable of winning enough of their own.”
- “The defense is the bright light in the storm of this Browns season” (WFNY) - “The Cleveland Browns had another anemic offensive showing in their 26-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football.”
- “Browns draft position: Currently 13th, could move up or down quite a bit in last two weeks” (BrownsWire) - “Before Monday Night Football in Week 17, the Cleveland Browns were eliminated from playoff contention.”
- “Browns vs. Steelers Week 17 Highlights | NFL 2021” (YouTube)
