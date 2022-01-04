Browns open as 3-point underdogs against the Bengals

The Cleveland Browns have opened as early 3-point underdogs against the Cincinnati Bengals ahead of their Week 18 season finale, according to Draftkings Sportsbook. The over/under on the game is currently 42.5.

The Browns (7-9) are coming off of a 26-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, a game in which Baker Mayfield was sacked 9 times. It was an embarrassing display, although Cleveland was mathematically eliminated from playoff contention prior to kickoff.

The Bengals (10-6) are coming off of a 34-31 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. They were down 28-14 at one point, but the connection of Joe Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase was unstoppable, combining for 250+ yards and 3 touchdowns.

When you look at momentum, it seems like the Bengals should be favored by more than a field goal. However, Cincinnati has already locked up the AFC North and are unlikely to move up to the No. 1 seed, so it’s possible they could rest a few players. The Browns are also at home, and Cleveland’s best game of the season by far came against Cincinnati in Week 9, when the Browns won by a score of 41-16. It’s hard to fathom that same magic striking again, right?

