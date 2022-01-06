The Prez Sez: Browns Backers President’s Week 18 predictions vs. Bengals

Browns Backers Presidents just don’t simply look good and do all the work to organize their chapters. They know football, and more importantly, know Cleveland Browns football.

And none of them are satisfied with the results of this year’s season. In fact, they are pretty unhappy and may ratify or endorse or impeach or pass some sort of legislation that will remedy next year.

Matt and Connie Baker are the owners of Tuty’s Bar and Grill in Beavercreek, Ohio. The couple have provided a welcoming home for the Beavercreek Browns Backers chapter. They provide the opportunity to enjoy the gameday and many of the other events they sponsor with the Beavercreek Browns Backers including the annual golf outing that features many Browns’ alumni along with the Browns fans. Tuty’s and the local chapter are also involved with many local charities and causes which give back to the community.

Each week, DBN invites five Browns Backers chapter Presidents to provide their insight with the outcome of Cleveland’s next opponent.

LINK: BROWNS BACKERS WORLDWIDE CHAPTER LOOKUP

This week’s Presidents and their predictions:

Mobile Bay Browns Backers

President: Shannon Brown

Mobile, Alabama

Favorite former player: Phil Dawson

Favorite current player: Myles Garrett

Viewing location: Heroes Sports Bar & Grille

Best menu item: Black and bleu burger: fully dressed Hero Burger with sautéed mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese served with collard greens and a side of sweet fries

Weekly prediction: “I wouldn’t be a Browns fan if I didn’t think we could win. I’m a firm believer in Believeland. I will predict Browns over Bengals 27-24. This doesn’t come without great thought. My adult life has followed two specific rules: 1. Don’t bet against Brady, and 2. Don’t bet on the Browns. This isn’t because I don’t think or want them to win; it’s because they are 100% unpredictable. There is no way I would ever count them out of throwing a wrench in any type of playoff prediction. I say bring it.”

MOBILE BAY BROWNS BACKERS FACEBOOK PAGE

Beavercreek Browns Backers

President: Todd Blocher

Beavercreek, Ohio

Favorite former player: Earnest Byner

Favorite current player: Joel Bitonio

Viewing location: Tuty’s Bar and Grill

Best menu item: Mash potatoes, pork brat and sauerkraut

Weekly prediction: “Cleveland’s offense has struggled this year with poor quarterback play, questionable game plans and play calling. The Browns have a chance this week if Stefanski resolves or at least acknowledges those issues. The Browns have the talent, it’s just not being used to it strengths. That being said I really struggled to find a way to predict a Browns’ victory. I’m hoping this is the week Stefanski coaches to win instead of playing not to lose. Browns 24, Bengals 17”

BEAVERCREEK BROWNS BACKERS FACEBOOK PAGE

Whiskey City Browns Backers

President: Shital Shah

Peoria, Illinois

Favorite former player: Clay Matthews

Favorite current player: JOK

Viewing location: Double A’s Pizza Sports Bar & Grill

Best menu item: Pound of Pepperoni Pizza with an order of cinnamon dunkers for dessert

Weekly prediction: “The Browns return home to finish out the string. Much like previous seasons, I’d expect seats to be super-cheap on the secondary market. Baker may not play and other injured players may opt-out as well. Meanwhile the Bengals are hitting their stride with the confidence of a AFC North title & a truly gunslinging QB. The Browns Backup QB may throw for 150 yards, but I expect the see the D’Ernest Johnson show. The booing from fans, the thin line of starters, and the lack of playing for anything except pride will make this one over quickly. Bengals 27, Browns 10”

WHISKEY CITY BROWNS BACKERS FACEBOOK PAGE

Dakota Dawgs Browns Backers

President: Kip Roozen

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Favorite former player: Joe Thomas

Favorite current player: Nick Chubb

Viewing location: Krav’n

Best menu item: Chicken strips and pan seared brussel sprouts with bacon and a side of Jalepeno popper wontons with free cotton candy

Weekly prediction: “A week ago I expected the Browns to be fighting for a playoff spot like they’re the third monkey on the ramp to Noah’s Ark – and it’s starting to rain! But that ship has sailed. The recent losses to the Raiders, Packers, and Steelers have been disappointing. Yet, despite the ups and downs of the season I remain hopeful for our future.

The Browns have a 6-1 advantage over the Bengals in their last seven match-ups. In those games, the Browns have averaged 32 points per game while the Bengals have managed 24. But the Bengals are on the rise. Joe Burrow out-dueled Patrick Mahomes and beat the #1 Chiefs to win the AFC North title. They became the first team not named Ravens or Steelers to win the AFC North since 2015. The last three years they finished last in the division. In 1981, they won the AFC Central after finishing last in their division the preceding three years. The Bengals went to the Super Bowl that year.

I’m not predicting a Super Bowl appearance for the Bengals, but I am predicting the Cleveland Browns bag the Bengals this weekend by a score of 27-24. It will be a bright spot in what has been an inconsistent season.”

DAKOTA DAWGS BROWNS BACKERS FACEBOOK PAGE

Dublin Browns Backers

President: Adam Borland

Dublin, Ohio

Favorite former player: Webster Slaughter

Favorite current player: Nick Chubb

Viewing location: Golf Club of Dublin

Best menu item: Carolina gold wings

Weekly prediction: “Bottom line for me, piggybacking off of our quick week is that I don’t see us containing Joe Burrow and his offensive weapons again. On the other side of the ball, as much as I’ve stood behind Baker to date, I’m worried that his injuries and any other frustrations have hit a boiling point and it won’t get better next weekend if he does play. The one thing that SHOULD help, our All-Pro RB, that literally about buried a grown man in a Steelers’ uniform last night, is getting fewer snaps than our third string RB. Combine that with special teams blunders, throwing shoes for penalties, and God knows what else and I’m saying 35-21 Bengals in this one. Happy to be proven wrong, but I’m a Debbie Downer for now!”

DUBLIN BROWNS BACKERS FACEBOOK PAGE