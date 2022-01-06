Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (1/6/22)

Cleveland Browns:
- “Browns’ No. 2 QB Keenum Admires Mayfield’s ‘Gutsiest’ Season” (AP) - “Case Keenum didn’t doubt Baker Mayfield’s toughness for a single second. He may have underestimated his tenacity.”
- “Joe Burrow won’t play in finale vs. Browns, setting up battle of backups” (BrownsZone) - “Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow announced Wednesday he will sit out so he can rest for the playoffs.”
- “Seemingly inevitable Baker Mayfield divorce won’t solve all Browns’ problems” (ABJ) - “Baker Mayfield and the Browns appear headed for divorce, the trust between the quarterback and coach Kevin Stefanski broken, perhaps beyond repair.”
- “Browns Myles Garrett and Joel Bitonio honored by Cleveland chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America” (OBR) - “Despite the Cleveland Browns disappointing season, there were some individual standout seasons...”
- “Grant Delpit proud of progress, strives to ‘finish the season off right’” (Browns.com) - “Grant Delpit has never taken a chance to play football for granted, and he learned that lesson even more after he spent nearly an entire year without playing the game.”
- “Albert Breer: Browns have to take into account whether this is best environment for Baker Mayfield to succeed” (92.3 The Fan) - “Albert Breer of The MMQB joined Bull & Fox to talk about the Browns-Bengals matchup in Week 18, Baker Mayfield’s future...”
- “Saturday: Baker is as good as the Browns can get at QB” (ESPN) - “Jeff Saturday says that although Baker Mayfield has not lived up to expectations, the Browns might not have any other option at quarterback.”
