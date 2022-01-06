Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 17

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 17 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Defensive Line
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|DL
|Myles Garrett
|65
|80%
|1 tackle (1 combined). 1 QH.
|DL
|Jadeveon Clowney
|61
|75%
|4 tackles, 2 assists (6 combined). 2 sacks, 1 TFL, 2 QH, 1 FF.
|DL
|Malik McDowell
|48
|59%
|2 assists (2 combined). 1 pass defended.
|DL
|Malik Jackson
|33
|41%
|No stats registered.
|DL
|Jordan Elliott
|33
|41%
|1 tackle (1 combined).
|DL
|Tommy Togiai
|30
|37%
|2 tackles, 3 assists (5 combined).
|DL
|Sheldon Day
|21
|26%
|2 assists (2 combined). 1 pass defended.
|DL
|Porter Gustin
|20
|25%
|1 tackle (1 combined).
|DL
|Ifeadi Odenigbo
|16
|20%
|1 tackle, 2 assists (3 combined).
-
Jadeveon Clowney registered two sacks on Ben Roethlisberger, including one near the end zone that helped give Cleveland their best starting field position of the day after a punt. Clowney made a dumb decision to throw Chase Claypool’s shoe in the first half, though, which extended their drive and allowed them to tack on a field goal.
-
Myles Garrett was the Browns’ fourth-highest graded defender, but top-graded defensive lineman, grading out to a 77.8 by PFF.
Linebacker
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|LB
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|61
|75%
|3 tackles, 4 assists (7 combined).
|LB
|Anthony Walker
|49
|60%
|3 tackles, 6 assists (9 combined).
|LB
|Jacob Phillips
|33
|41%
|2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined). 1 pass defended.
|LB
|Malcolm Smith
|29
|36%
|3 tackles, 1 assist (4 combined).
|LB
|Sione Takitaki
|12
|15%
|2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined). 1 TFL.
-
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was the Browns’ third-highest graded defender by PFF, grading out to an 80.5. Per PFF, “Owusu-Koramoah logged a run stop and five total tackles in 22 snaps while playing well enough in coverage (one target).”
-
Anthony Walker continues to be second in snaps to JOK.
Cornerback
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|CB
|Greg Newsome
|77
|95%
|7 tackles, 1 assist (8 combined). 2 passes defended.
|CB
|Denzel Ward
|52
|64%
|3 tackles (3 combined). 1 TFL.
|CB
|A.J. Green
|45
|56%
|2 assists (2 combined). 1 INT, 2 passes defended.
|CB
|Greedy Williams
|25
|31%
|No stats registered.
- Per PFF, Greg Newsome was targeted 9 times and allowed 32 yards and 3 first downs. He got his hand in the way of Chase Claypool’s catch radius a couple of times to break up passes.
-
Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams were both sidelined for parts of the game with injuries. A.J. Green stepped up and received a big grade of 91.7 from PFF. He notched an interception just as the first half ended.
Safety
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|S
|M.J. Stewart
|80
|99%
|2 tackles, 3 assists (5 combined). 2 passes defended.
|S
|Grant Delpit
|80
|99%
|7 tackles, 4 assists (11 combined). 1 TFL.
|S
|Richard LeCounte
|19
|23%
|No stats registered.
|S
|Adrian Colbert
|2
|2%
|No stats registered.
-
M.J. Stewart playing well at safety these past three weeks is the, “I didn’t see that coming” moment of the season as far as players impressing. He did get stiff-armed by Harris on one highlight-reel play, but was the team’s second-highest graded defender with a grade of 81.3.
