Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 17

Jadaveon Clowney had one of his best games with the Browns.

By Chris Pokorny
NFL: JAN 03 Browns at Steelers Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 17 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Defensive Line

Pos Player Plays % Stats
DL Myles Garrett 65 80% 1 tackle (1 combined). 1 QH.
DL Jadeveon Clowney 61 75% 4 tackles, 2 assists (6 combined). 2 sacks, 1 TFL, 2 QH, 1 FF.
DL Malik McDowell 48 59% 2 assists (2 combined). 1 pass defended.
DL Malik Jackson 33 41% No stats registered.
DL Jordan Elliott 33 41% 1 tackle (1 combined).
DL Tommy Togiai 30 37% 2 tackles, 3 assists (5 combined).
DL Sheldon Day 21 26% 2 assists (2 combined). 1 pass defended.
DL Porter Gustin 20 25% 1 tackle (1 combined).
DL Ifeadi Odenigbo 16 20% 1 tackle, 2 assists (3 combined).
  • Jadeveon Clowney registered two sacks on Ben Roethlisberger, including one near the end zone that helped give Cleveland their best starting field position of the day after a punt. Clowney made a dumb decision to throw Chase Claypool’s shoe in the first half, though, which extended their drive and allowed them to tack on a field goal.
  • Myles Garrett was the Browns’ fourth-highest graded defender, but top-graded defensive lineman, grading out to a 77.8 by PFF.

Linebacker

Pos Player Plays % Stats
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 61 75% 3 tackles, 4 assists (7 combined).
LB Anthony Walker 49 60% 3 tackles, 6 assists (9 combined).
LB Jacob Phillips 33 41% 2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined). 1 pass defended.
LB Malcolm Smith 29 36% 3 tackles, 1 assist (4 combined).
LB Sione Takitaki 12 15% 2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined). 1 TFL.
  • Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was the Browns’ third-highest graded defender by PFF, grading out to an 80.5. Per PFF, “Owusu-Koramoah logged a run stop and five total tackles in 22 snaps while playing well enough in coverage (one target).”
  • Anthony Walker continues to be second in snaps to JOK.

Cornerback

Pos Player Plays % Stats
CB Greg Newsome 77 95% 7 tackles, 1 assist (8 combined). 2 passes defended.
CB Denzel Ward 52 64% 3 tackles (3 combined). 1 TFL.
CB A.J. Green 45 56% 2 assists (2 combined). 1 INT, 2 passes defended.
CB Greedy Williams 25 31% No stats registered.
  • Per PFF, Greg Newsome was targeted 9 times and allowed 32 yards and 3 first downs. He got his hand in the way of Chase Claypool’s catch radius a couple of times to break up passes.
  • Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams were both sidelined for parts of the game with injuries. A.J. Green stepped up and received a big grade of 91.7 from PFF. He notched an interception just as the first half ended.

Safety

Pos Player Plays % Stats
S M.J. Stewart 80 99% 2 tackles, 3 assists (5 combined). 2 passes defended.
S Grant Delpit 80 99% 7 tackles, 4 assists (11 combined). 1 TFL.
S Richard LeCounte 19 23% No stats registered.
S Adrian Colbert 2 2% No stats registered.
  • M.J. Stewart playing well at safety these past three weeks is the, “I didn’t see that coming” moment of the season as far as players impressing. He did get stiff-armed by Harris on one highlight-reel play, but was the team’s second-highest graded defender with a grade of 81.3.

