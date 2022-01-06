Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns: Week 18 TV Listings

The Week 18 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals will air on FOX at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.
Announcers: Kenny Albert & Jonathan Vilma
Ohio Coverage: Almost the entire state of Ohio will get to see the game, except for that typical little pocket near Fort Worth.
National Coverage: There are four games during the FOX early timeslot, and none of them are meaningful. Therefore, the distribution for the Browns’ game isn’t limited to just Ohio, but also a few stats along a diagonal in the East.
The areas in BLUE on the map below illustrates everyone who should be able to watch the game:
Credit: 506sports.com
WEEK 18 NFL GAMES AIRING NATIONALLY OR IN CLEVELAND
- Saturday - 4:30 PM ET: Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs (ABC/ESPN)
- Saturday - 8:15 PM ET: Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles (ABC/ESPN)
- Sunday - 1:00 PM ET: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns (FOX)
- Sunday - 1:00 PM ET: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens (CBS)
- Sunday - 4:25 PM ET: New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills (CBS)
- Sunday - 4:25 PM ET: San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams (FOX)
- Sunday - 8:20 PM ET: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders (NBC)
