Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns: Week 18 TV Listings

The Week 18 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals will air on FOX at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Announcers: Kenny Albert & Jonathan Vilma

Ohio Coverage: Almost the entire state of Ohio will get to see the game, except for that typical little pocket near Fort Worth.

National Coverage: There are four games during the FOX early timeslot, and none of them are meaningful. Therefore, the distribution for the Browns’ game isn’t limited to just Ohio, but also a few stats along a diagonal in the East.

The areas in BLUE on the map below illustrates everyone who should be able to watch the game:

Credit: 506sports.com

WEEK 18 NFL GAMES AIRING NATIONALLY OR IN CLEVELAND

We will have open threads on DBN for all Browns games.