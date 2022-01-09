Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (1/9/22)

- Whatever you call him, the Browns’ Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has made a name by being versatile - on and off the field (cleveland.com) - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah doesn’t have a nickname preference. The Browns linebacker will answer to JOK, Wu, Wuski, Doc and Joke, among others. But maybe the most appropriate of all of them? Joker.
- Alex Van Pelt says he’s comfortable not calling plays, proud of Baker Mayfield for learning how to play through injury (Browns Zone) - The clamoring for offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt to take over as play caller isn’t coming from Van Pelt. As the offense sputtered and eventually became the reason the Browns (7-9) didn’t make the playoffs, the drumbeat grew louder for coach Kevin Stefanski to turn over the play calling to Van Pelt. Stefanski resisted, noting Van Pelt and other coaches were already heavily involved in the process.
- Flagged: Browns threatening to commit the most presnap penalties in 2021 (Browns Wire) - It’s not been a good 2021 season for the Cleveland Browns. Among the many fingers to point at the team’s underachieving 7-9 record entering the Week 18 finale against the AFC North champion Bengals, one deserves to point at the team’s presnap penalty problem. Going into the final game, the Browns have committed more presnap penalties than all but one other team.
- Myles Garrett disappointed Browns fell short of goals but confident for the future (clevelandbrowns.com) - Myles Garrett has plenty to be proud of when he looks back at what he achieved in 2021. But none of those accomplishments have made the year a true success for Garrett.
NFL:
- Carolina Panthers plan to keep head coach Matt Rhule for 2022 NFL season (ESPN) - The Carolina Panthers are planning to keep head coach Matt Rhule for the 2022 NFL season, and he will begin a thorough search for an offensive coordinator next week, sources told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Saturday. Rhule, 46, has a career record of 10-22 heading into Sunday’s season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
- How Clark Harris has quietly become Rutgers’ NFL ironman (nj.com) - Long snapping has been good to Clark Harris. But he’s willing to admit it now: He couldn’t stand doing it at Rutgers. Harris has played in 204 regular-season games in his career, the most of any former Scarlet Knight ever according to NFL game logs. Harris has also played over 1,800 consecutive playable snaps.
- Which NFL QBs could be on the move this offseason? And where might they end up? (The Ringer) - With many unsettled passers still under contract for next season, this spring could see one of the more interesting QB markets in recent memory. Will Russell Wilson, Baker Mayfield, and Co. actually end up changing teams? And if so, where might they go?
- This is the NFL season that ran too long (New York Times) - The NFL’s final-week schedule usually builds to a Sunday night crescendo. But with only one true elimination game, Week 18’s bloat should feel anticlimactic.
