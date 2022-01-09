Bengals vs. Browns 2022: Game time, TV schedule, odds, how to watch live online

The Cleveland Browns play at home today on against the Cincinnati Bengals. Here are some nuggets about the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.

Game Information

Game Time/Date: Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET Location: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH

FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH TV Channel: FOX - Kenny Albert & Jonathan Vilma

FOX - Kenny Albert & Jonathan Vilma Streaming Coverage: Sign up for fuboTV

Sign up for fuboTV Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)

92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines) Weather: 38 degrees (feels like 28 degrees) with a 4% chance of snow. 20 MPH winds from the West.

38 degrees (feels like 28 degrees) with a 4% chance of snow. 20 MPH winds from the West. Odds: Browns by 5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Browns by 5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook Over/under: 37

TV Distribution Map

Fans in the BLUE areas below will get to watch the Browns vs. Bengals on FOX:

Uniform

The Browns will be wearing brown tops and white pants against the Benals.

Brown on White for the season finale! ⬜️ pic.twitter.com/btKP6ide4J — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 7, 2022

Connections

Browns CB Troy Hill signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and played the ’15 season for Cincinnati.

signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and played the ’15 season for Cincinnati. Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt served as the Bengals quarterbacks coach from 2018-2019.

served as the Bengals quarterbacks coach from 2018-2019. Bengals DT Larry Ogunjobi was drafted by the Browns in the third round (65th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft and played for the Browns from 2017-2020.

was drafted by the Browns in the third round (65th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft and played for the Browns from 2017-2020. Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan is the son of Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan .

is the son of Browns offensive line coach . Bengals defensive quality control coach Louie Cioffi served as the defensive backs coach for the Browns in 2013 and 2016.

History