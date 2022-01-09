Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns - 1st Quarter Game Thread

Today, the Cleveland Browns play their season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals. We will have game threads running for each quarter, so be sure to participate in the discussions.
Game: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns
Date/Time: Monday, January 9, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET
Television: FOX - Kenny Albert & Jonathan Vilma
Local Radio: ESPN 850 WKNR, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 FM WNCX
This is the official game thread for the Browns vs. Bengals match-up. Any comment regarding the game as it is taking place should go in this thread, and there will be subsequent threads for each quarter of action.
As always, GO BROWNS!!!
