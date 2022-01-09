 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns - 1st Quarter Game Thread

Discuss the 1st quarter of CIN vs. CLE live, as the action unfolds.

By Chris Pokorny
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

Today, the Cleveland Browns play their season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals. We will have game threads running for each quarter, so be sure to participate in the discussions.

VS.

Game: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns
Date/Time: Monday, January 9, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET
Television: FOX - Kenny Albert & Jonathan Vilma
Local Radio: ESPN 850 WKNR, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 FM WNCX

This is the official game thread for the Browns vs. Bengals match-up. Any comment regarding the game as it is taking place should go in this thread, and there will be subsequent threads for each quarter of action.

As always, GO BROWNS!!!

