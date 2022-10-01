Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (10/1/22)

- Myles Garrett grateful to be alive, calls accident “wake-up call” to change driving habits (Browns Zone) - The impact of the car crash was obvious as Myles Garrett stood in front of the cameras. The popped blood vessel that turned the corner of his left eye bright red was the most jarring evidence, joined by a bruise on the forehead and cut above the left cheek. He spoke in hushed tones, barely audible a few feet away in a noisy locker room. The words conveyed the gravity of the situation.
- Browns rookie Martin Emerson Jr. ready to show off length vs. Falcons (cleveland.com) - Martin Emerson Jr. has rewatched the catch. Last Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Browns’ Week 3 matchup, the rookie cornerback was on the losing end of a highlight-reel play. Emerson said he doesn’t mind re-watching plays he was on the wrong side of. It’s all part of his usual film watching habits, and as an NFL rookie, that aspect of game prep and self analysis is one of the biggest changes compared to college.
- Browns kicker Cade York says he’s trying to ‘stay locked in’ for extra points (Beacon Journal) - Cleveland Browns rookie kicker Cade York conceded he needs to put on a better game face in the buildup to kicking extra points. The rookie kicker became the toast of Cleveland when his 58-yard field goal on Sept. 11 lifted the Browns to their first season-opening win since 2004. But since then, he has missed an extra-point kick in consecutive games, a wart he’s hoping to remove Sunday when the Browns visit the Atlanta Falcons.
- Alex Wright eager to show growth in possible elevated role in Week 4 (clevelandbrowns.com) - Alex Wright has needed to learn quickly what it takes to be prepared, calm and effective in the NFL. A rookie third-round pick from UAB, Wright’s snap count has increased in each of the first three games of the season, and he could see his biggest role yet in Week 4 against the Falcons following injuries to Pro Bowl starters Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney, who were both ruled questionable for Sunday.
NFL:
- Tua Tagovailoa undergoing tests in Miami; no timetable for Dolphins QB’s return to field (NFL.com) - Tua Tagovailoa was back in Miami on Friday, undergoing tests after he sustained head and neck injuries in Thursday night’s game against Cincinnati. The Miami Dolphins quarterback was carted off the field on a stretcher after being tossed to the turf in the first half, went to the hospital and underwent X-rays and CT scans. Tagovailoa was discharged Thursday night in time to meet his team at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati wearing a neck brace and travel back to Miami.
- Why Miami Dolphins and ex-Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa should consider retirement (The Tuscaloosa News) - Tua Tagovailoa should ponder an early retirement from football. That’s a gut-wrenching notion for a vibrant, uber-talented NFL quarterback who just turned 24 in March. It’s all but unthinkable for an emerging star who just two weeks ago threw for a career-high 469 yards and a Miami Dolphins record-tying six touchdowns against the Baltimore Ravens. If the game of football had dealt the former Alabama star a fairer hand when it comes to injuries, retirement would be a dirty word. But it didn’t. At all.
- Lamar Jackson is quickly rising up MVP lists—because once again he has to do it all (The Ringer) - The Baltimore Ravens offense has gotten off to an incredible start this season. But look deeper into the unit, and it’s clear the sustainability of that success has been put on the shoulders of one man: and it’s not Greg Roman.
- New England Patriots rule out QB Mac Jones; Brian Hoyer gets start vs. Green Bay Packers (ESPN) - Despite a surprise appearance at the start of practice Friday, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will not play in Sunday’s road game against the Green Bay Packers, the team announced.
Loading comments...