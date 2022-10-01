Data Show Value of Garrett, Clowney for Browns

The Cleveland Browns could be without DEs Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney for their Week 4 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. While many see the Falcons as a pushover, going on the road without both edge rushers could be problematic for the Browns.

Cleveland has already ruled out DT Taven Bryan which could lead to three backups starting on the defensive line on the road in Atlanta.

It has been clear around the Browns fanbase and for analysts that Garrett is the straw that stirs the drink, the engine that drives the car and the horse they hitch their wagon to. The addition of Clowney has helped push the pocket with power and length from the other side.

Data backs up what is known:

When Myles Garrett & Jadaveon Clowney are both on the field, CLE is #2 in pressure %.



Without Garrett, they have the #2 lowest pressure %.



ATL has allowed a league-high 72% completion rate facing Jameis Winston, Geno Smith & Matthew Stafford.



more:https://t.co/Q8EeIEv811 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 1, 2022

As shared in “Stats that Matter,” Cleveland’s defense has been near the bottom of the league in both DVOA and EPA so far this season. The Browns are middle of the pack in passing yards given up per game and bottom third in points given up and a top 10 run defense.

Unfortunately, Garrett and Clowney can only do so much when blown coverages leave players wide open in the secondary. Those big pass plays given up have led 191 yards on just three plays, two of which were touchdowns.

Without their two stud defensive ends, odds seem unlikely given neither practiced at all this week, it could be a long day for the defense whether they have busted coverages or not.