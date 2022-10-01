 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 NFL Draft: Interesting prospects in Kentucky vs Ole Miss

A few players might be of interest to the Browns come next year’s draft.

By JaredMueller
NCAA Football: Mississippi at Georgia Tech Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

While the focus for the Cleveland Browns and most of their fans is on Week 4 and the Atlanta Falcons, it is never too early to start at least glimpsing ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. With a lot of draft capital traded away for QB Deshaun Watson, it will be vital that the team hits on their other selections.

One of the biggest matchups this weekend is between #7 Kentucky and #14 Ole Miss. The eyes of the world will be focus on QB Will Levis but quarterback is not a position the Browns will be likely to use a high draft pick on.

Here are a few prospects from each team that Cleveland might take a look at in next year’s draft:

Kentucky

S Tyrell Ajian

With Ronnie Harrison set for free agency again and John Johnson III only signed through 2023, a safety could be an important addition for the Browns. Ajian is an older prospect but the Mansfield, Ohio native has four interceptions, two forced fumbles and nine pass deflections in his career.

WR Tayvion Robinson

Adding weapons around Watson should always be valued by GM Andrew Berry. Those weapons can come in all shapes and sizes given Watson’s abilities but they have to be able to separate. Robinson, the former Virginia Tech star, already has 20 receptions for 349 yards and two touchdowns this year.

LB DeAndre Square

A smaller linebacker, Square fits what Cleveland has looked to do at the position. With Anthony Walker Jr. set for free agency after a devastating season-ending injury, another linebacker who can help on special teams as well could be a target. Square has stuffed the stat sheet in his career with 266 tackles, seven pass deflections, three forced fumbles and two interceptions.

Ole Miss

WR Jonathan Mingo

The 6’2” Mingo was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and has the size that many drool over at the NFL level. Each of thelast two seasons he had three touchdown receptions and is off to an explosive start in 2022 averaging 21.4 yards per catch. He might be the next Ole Miss receiver who is better as a pro than in college.

CB Miles Battle

With Greedy Williams set for free agency, adding another bigger cornerback along with Martin Emerson would fit what DC Joe Woods likes to do. Battle isn’t a finished product despite being a senior but could be someone to develop in Woods’ system.

OT Jeremy James

With Jack Conklin eligible for free agency, Cleveland is likely to rely on James Hudson III if the veteran doesn’t return. Even if the team is sold on Hudson, if Conklin departs, adding a backup tackle would be helpful. James may not be the highest-rated tackle, and some might pin him as a guard, but he shows some talent to move around the line. Here, he gets the same treatment as Wyatt Teller has by getting called for a holding because he pancaked a guy:

