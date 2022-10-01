2023 NFL Draft: Interesting prospects in Kentucky vs Ole Miss

While the focus for the Cleveland Browns and most of their fans is on Week 4 and the Atlanta Falcons, it is never too early to start at least glimpsing ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. With a lot of draft capital traded away for QB Deshaun Watson, it will be vital that the team hits on their other selections.

One of the biggest matchups this weekend is between #7 Kentucky and #14 Ole Miss. The eyes of the world will be focus on QB Will Levis but quarterback is not a position the Browns will be likely to use a high draft pick on.

Here are a few prospects from each team that Cleveland might take a look at in next year’s draft:

Kentucky

S Tyrell Ajian

With Ronnie Harrison set for free agency again and John Johnson III only signed through 2023, a safety could be an important addition for the Browns. Ajian is an older prospect but the Mansfield, Ohio native has four interceptions, two forced fumbles and nine pass deflections in his career.

Tyrell Ajian went to my HS in Mansfield, OH

He has 6-tackles and an INT in the first half against Tennessee. @RamsMadison pic.twitter.com/XnWJJAc67B — Tim Owens (@TimOwensTV) October 17, 2020

WR Tayvion Robinson

Adding weapons around Watson should always be valued by GM Andrew Berry. Those weapons can come in all shapes and sizes given Watson’s abilities but they have to be able to separate. Robinson, the former Virginia Tech star, already has 20 receptions for 349 yards and two touchdowns this year.

KENTUCKY! Will Levis ➡️ Tayvion Robinson for the 69 yard TD (nice) pic.twitter.com/sz7ozoMKIY — @ (@FTBeard7) September 25, 2022

LB DeAndre Square

A smaller linebacker, Square fits what Cleveland has looked to do at the position. With Anthony Walker Jr. set for free agency after a devastating season-ending injury, another linebacker who can help on special teams as well could be a target. Square has stuffed the stat sheet in his career with 266 tackles, seven pass deflections, three forced fumbles and two interceptions.

On the video portion of the @Cover1 NFL Draft Podcast yesterday, I mentioned DeAndre Square (Kentucky LB 5) as someone to keep tabs on. He's got 45 tackles, 6.5 TFLs & 2 sacks on the season. Yesterday he had one of his best games of the year with 8 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, sack & FF. pic.twitter.com/VwtesycQUt — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) October 10, 2021

Ole Miss

WR Jonathan Mingo

The 6’2” Mingo was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and has the size that many drool over at the NFL level. Each of thelast two seasons he had three touchdown receptions and is off to an explosive start in 2022 averaging 21.4 yards per catch. He might be the next Ole Miss receiver who is better as a pro than in college.

#OleMiss fresh WR Jonathan Mingo might only had 1 TD in 2019 but it came against #Alabama DB Xavier McKinney, drafted in the 2nd rnd by the #Giants. Here he uses a subtle jab step to the inside to gain outside leverage & shows vry gd adjustment to the ball to catch the TD #devy pic.twitter.com/3sJXKcthwJ — Jason DiRienzo (@allpurposescout) July 27, 2020

CB Miles Battle

With Greedy Williams set for free agency, adding another bigger cornerback along with Martin Emerson would fit what DC Joe Woods likes to do. Battle isn’t a finished product despite being a senior but could be someone to develop in Woods’ system.

Miles Battle : 1 tackle & an INT pic.twitter.com/moqB9Duta1 — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) January 2, 2022

OT Jeremy James

With Jack Conklin eligible for free agency, Cleveland is likely to rely on James Hudson III if the veteran doesn’t return. Even if the team is sold on Hudson, if Conklin departs, adding a backup tackle would be helpful. James may not be the highest-rated tackle, and some might pin him as a guard, but he shows some talent to move around the line. Here, he gets the same treatment as Wyatt Teller has by getting called for a holding because he pancaked a guy: