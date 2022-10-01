Myles Garrett out for Sunday’s game vs. Atlanta

The Cleveland Browns made the wise decision on Saturday to rule out defensive end Myles Garrett for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The move comes in the wake of a single-car accident on Monday that left Garrett dealing with injuries to his shoulder, biceps and wrist and kept him off the practice field for the entire week.

We have downgraded Myles Garrett out for Sunday's game against Atlanta and signed TE Miller Forristall to the active roster — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 1, 2022

In addition, Garrett will not travel with the team to Atlanta to give him some additional time to rest and heal up, according to ESPN’s Jake Trotter.

Myles Garrett will not be traveling with the #Browns to Atlanta either — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 1, 2022

With Garrett and defensive tackle Taven Bryan (hamstring) both ruled out for Sunday, the Browns made some additional roster moves to bolster the defensive line by elevating defensive tackle Roderick Perry II and defensive end Curtis Weaver from the practice squad.

Perry is an undrafted rookie out of Illinois. He was previously elevated to the gameday roster for the Week 2 game against the New York Jets but did not see any action.

Weaver, who was just re-signed to Cleveland’s practice squad on Tuesday, is a familiar face to the Browns as the spent the 2020 season on the team’s injured reserve list and the majority of last season on the practice squad. His lone appearance with the Browns came in Week 17 when he tallied one tackle and a quarterback hit.

In one final roster move, the Browns signed tight end Miller Forristall to the active roster from the practice squad. Forristall has played in three games with the Browns without registering any stats.