Alex Wright’s Week 3 Performance Presents Concerns for Bigger Role in Week 4

No one can replace DE Myles Garrett and few can do what DE Jadeveon Clowney does to help Garrett be successful on the other side of the ball. With the Cleveland Browns already ruling out Garrett and Clowney questionable for the game after not practicing all week, DE Alex Wright will be first up to take snaps off the edge.

A developmental player out of UAB, the Browns selected Wright with their second pick in the third round, after CB Martin Emerson. Instead of getting a chance to develop as a rotational player behind Garrett, Clowney and Chase Winovich, injuries to Clowney and Winovich forced him into the starting lineup in Week 3.

After Garrett was ruled out on Saturday, I went back and watched every snap that Wright took against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football. This quick look at those snaps is not evaluating Wright’s future in the NFL but what Week 3 might tell us about what we can expect in Week 4.

Positives:

Wright is very active and rarely is not chasing down plays and rarely gives up on his pass rush until the play is over.

His size and length present some similarities to Cleveland’s starting edge rushers.

He is aggressive in run pursuits.

When asked to drop into coverage, surprising for his size, Wright seemed mostly comfortable.

DC Joe Woods trusted Wright enough to line him up at DT a few times throughout the game to try to get more pass rush.

He had one play where he bent the edge and got pressure on the QB but didn’t try it again in the game.

Did not looked planned but when he and Garrett ran a two-man game upfront it often freed one of them up.

Negatives:

The young edge rusher rarely had a plan of attack getting at the quarterback and often just tried to bull his way through blockers.

Tight ends were able to block him 1 on 1 on multiple occasions.

His aggressive play against the run led to a number of misdirection runs having easy access to his side of the field.

Some body control issues with finishing plays by himself.

Concerns Against Falcons:

Three concerns really stand out with Wright going into Week 4’s game. First, without Garrett and, likely, Clowney, he will get the majority of the attention from the offensive line. He struggled to beat 1 on 1 blocks from tight ends last week so its unlikely he’ll be able to do significantly more this week.

Second, his aggressive play in the run game could lead to significant gains by either Atlanta’s running backs or mobile QB Marcus Mariota. It is possible we will see some zone-read plays looking to target the rookie defensive end. If I can see it on film, the Falcons offensive coaching staff knows it was a problem last week as well.

Finally, the lack of a perceived plan of attack often led Wright and Garrett to the same place or actually running into each other. With up to three new starters on the defensive line, it could be problematic if they are all just doing their own thing.

As a late third-round pick, Wright has shown some positive things on the field since training camp. As a starting defensive end for a team that needs to pile up wins early in the season before a rough stretch, Wright seems to be out of his depths going into Week 4.

Hopefully Week 3 was a learning experience for the young, athletic Wright and he proves me wrong in Week 4.

Below are my simplified notes for each play on Wright. Nothing sophisticated here but, if you are so inclined, you could watch all his plays and see what you think versus what I did. There is a chance I missed a play but hopefully not.

This is my “show your work” portion: