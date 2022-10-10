- Late pick by Jacoby Brissett and 2 Cade York missed field goals result in Browns’ 30-28 to Chargers as they fall to 2-3 (cleveland.com) “The Chargers came into the game last in the NFL in yards per carry at 2.7. But against the Browns, they ran 34 times for 238 yards and two touchdowns, an average of 7.0 per carry.”
- Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney return for Browns, but can’t cure run defense vs. Chargers (Akron Beacon Journal) “They felt like they had an advantage on us to attack some of the soft spots in our defense, and that’s what they did,” Garrett said. “They were able to rush for over 200 [yards], and that’s clearly on us.”
- Falcons trade former Pro Bowl LB Deion Jones to Browns (nfl.com) “A 2016 second-round pick, Jones’ quick rise helped the Falcons’ run to the Super Bowl in his rookie year. But Jones’ play waned in recent years as evidenced by his 34.6 overall Pro Football Focus grade in 2021.”
- Could Mac Jones return Week 6 vs. Cleveland Browns? (NBC Boston) “Albert Breer joins Amina Smith on Pregame Live to discuss the latest on Mac Jones and his recovery from a high ankle sprain”
- Cade York Blows Game Winner But The Browns’ Defense Just Blows (YouTube) Quincy Carrier reviews yesterday’s loss to the Chargers
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (10/10/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
