 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 5

How much did Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney play in their return to action?

By Chris Pokorny
/ new
Los Angeles Chargers v Cleveland Browns Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Defensive Line

Pos Player Plays % Stats
Pos Player Plays % Stats
DL Myles Garrett 58 82% 2 tackles (2 combined).
DL Jadeveon Clowney 52 73% 4 tackles, 1 assist (5 combined). 1 TFL.
DL Jordan Elliott 48 68% 1 assist (1 combined).
DL Taven Bryan 35 49% 2 assists (2 combined).
DL Perrion Winfrey 34 48% 1 assist (1 combined). 1 QH, 1 pass defended.
DL Isaac Rochell 19 27% 1 QH.
DL Alex Wright 18 25% 2 tackles (2 combined).
DL Tommy Togiai 18 25% 1 tackle (1 combined).
DL Isaiah Thomas 1 1% No stats registered.
  • Even though it didn’t seem like he made much of an impact on the game, Myles Garrett was still the Browns’ highest-graded defender per PFF, grading out to an 80.9. He finished the game with 2 tackles.
  • We wondered how many snaps Garrett would play in his first action since the car accident, and he got a pretty full workload, playing 82% of the snaps. DE Jadeveon Clowney’s workload was pretty on par too after missing two games, as he played in 73% of the snaps.
  • Per PFF, Garrett and Clowney generated 5 pressures each, representing 10 of the team’s 12 total pressures.
  • The Chargers seemed to do an effective job in my opinion utilizing Garrett's pass rush against him, having running lanes cut into that void while no other Browns defender could make a play. Why the Chargers ran a 4th-and-1 fullback dive right at Clowney, though, is beside me.
  • It's been discouraging to watch the play of Taven Bryan, Alex Wright, and Perrion Winfrey, knowing that there's no quick fix solution to Cleveland’s problem.

Linebacker

Pos Player Plays % Stats
Pos Player Plays % Stats
LB Jacob Phillips 71 100% 7 tackles, 3 assists (10 combined). 1 sack, 1 TFL.
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 53 75% 4 tackles, 2 assists (6 combined).
LB Sione Takitaki 46 65% 1 tackle, 2 assists (3 combined).
  • Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has not had the step up in year number two that I was hoping for. I haven't seen that same level of instinct and confidence for the entirety of a game.
  • Sione Takitaki did not have a tackling day to remember, and it hurt Cleveland’s run defense significantly.
  • We'll see if Deion Jones can offer some help, but how soon is he going to be ready to contribute? I guess the argument against that is that things can't get much worse than they've been.

Cornerback

Pos Player Plays % Stats
Pos Player Plays % Stats
CB Greg Newsome 70 99% 2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined). 1 pass defended.
CB Denzel Ward 56 79% 9 tackles, 1 assist (10 combined). 1 pass defended.
CB Martin Emerson 30 42% 3 tackles (3 combined). 1 pass defended.
CB A.J. Green 9 13% No stats registered.
  • It was a pretty good day in coverage for Greg Newsome, who PFF had as the Browns’ second-highest graded defender at a 79.2.
  • Denzel Ward left the game with a concussion, but before that, he was the team's leading tackler.
  • Greedy Williams is expected back soon, but Martin Emerson has been gritty, and he came up with the tight fourth down stop at the end of the game to give the offense one more shot.

Safety

Pos Player Plays % Stats
Pos Player Plays % Stats
S Grant Delpit 71 100% 5 tackles, 3 assists (8 combined).
S John Johnson 71 100% 5 tackles, 1 assist (6 combined).
S Ronnie Harrison 21 30% 2 tackles (2 combined).
  • I feel like John Johnson has quietly been the most stable Browns defender this season, but you wouldn't know it because of how bad the rest of the play has been.
  • Johnson was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after he presumably complained to officials for them not calling a blindside block that was delivered to one of his teammates. I get his frustration, but his flag obviously didn't help matters.

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...