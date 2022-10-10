 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Browns’ offensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 5

Jacoby Brissett has another solid performance thwarted.

By Chris Pokorny
Los Angeles Chargers v Cleveland Browns Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on offense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Quarterback

QB Jacoby Brissett 67 100% 21-of-34 (61.8%) for 230 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT. 3 rushes, 32 yards.
  • This was another above average performance by Jacoby Brissett, and it's just a damn shame that it was marred by his interception in the fourth quarter. I thought for sure he would run and pick up the first down, but not a touchdown. That would've set up a scenario where the Browns could've taken the clock to under two minutes and Los Angeles needing a touchdown to win.
  • Brissett had some blemishes, like in the first half when his scramble throw to Nick Chubb was lofted a hair too far, along with not finding the open receiever early on. But I still manage my expectations with Brissett, and he has been blowing them away.

Running Back

RB Nick Chubb 35 52% 17 carries, 134 yards (7.9 YPC), 2 TD. 0 catches (1 target).
RB Kareem Hunt 33 49% 11 carries, 47 yards (4.3 YPC), 1 TD. 3 catches, 10 yards (3 targets).
  • Nick Chubb was exceptional again; this season is the best I've ever seen from him. His ability to break tackles without even really taking a big hit can prolong his career too.
  • Some fans are arguing as to why Kareem Hunt is in the game to close out a half instead of Chubb; but I won't complain about their utilization. When the Browns were in range for a 54 yard field goal, I didn't particularly care about calling a lateral run to Hunt; I think a draw up the middle gives you an easy 5 yards, then you can hurry up and try a pass play from there.

Wide Receiver

WR Amari Cooper 60 90% 7 catches, 76 yards (12 targets), 1 TD.
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones 59 88% 4 catches, 50 yards (7 targets).
WR David Bell 29 43% 1 catch, 6 yards (1 target).
WR Anthony Schwartz 8 12% 0 catches (1 target).
  • Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones both had solid games. There was a stretch in the third or fourth quarter where Peoples-Jones caught 3 consecutive passes for first downs.
  • David Bell and Anthony Schwartz both saw targets late in the game, but they didn't amount to much.

Tight End

TE David Njoku 57 85% 6 catches, 88 yards (6 targets).
TE Harrison Bryant 38 57% 0 catches (1 target).
TE Pharoah Brown 2 3% No stats registered.
  • David Njoku was the Browns’ highest-graded skill player on offense by PFF, grading out to an 84.1.
  • Pharoah Brown made his return to action for Cleveland.

Offensive Line

OL Joel Bitonio 67 100%
OL Ethan Pocic 67 100%
OL Jack Conklin 67 100%
OL Wyatt Teller 67 100%
OL Jedrick Wills 66 99%
OL Michael Dunn 11 16%
OL Hjalte Froholdt 3 4%
OL James Hudson 1 1%
  • Joel Bitonio was the highest-graded Browns player on Sunday, grading out to a 93.1. Wyatt Teller graded out to an 84.1.
  • The Browns allowed 0 sacks and only 3 quarterback hits.

