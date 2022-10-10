Browns’ offensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 5

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on offense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Quarterback
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|QB
|Jacoby Brissett
|67
|100%
|21-of-34 (61.8%) for 230 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT. 3 rushes, 32 yards.
- This was another above average performance by Jacoby Brissett, and it's just a damn shame that it was marred by his interception in the fourth quarter. I thought for sure he would run and pick up the first down, but not a touchdown. That would've set up a scenario where the Browns could've taken the clock to under two minutes and Los Angeles needing a touchdown to win.
- Brissett had some blemishes, like in the first half when his scramble throw to Nick Chubb was lofted a hair too far, along with not finding the open receiever early on. But I still manage my expectations with Brissett, and he has been blowing them away.
Running Back
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|RB
|Nick Chubb
|35
|52%
|17 carries, 134 yards (7.9 YPC), 2 TD. 0 catches (1 target).
|RB
|Kareem Hunt
|33
|49%
|11 carries, 47 yards (4.3 YPC), 1 TD. 3 catches, 10 yards (3 targets).
- Nick Chubb was exceptional again; this season is the best I've ever seen from him. His ability to break tackles without even really taking a big hit can prolong his career too.
- Some fans are arguing as to why Kareem Hunt is in the game to close out a half instead of Chubb; but I won't complain about their utilization. When the Browns were in range for a 54 yard field goal, I didn't particularly care about calling a lateral run to Hunt; I think a draw up the middle gives you an easy 5 yards, then you can hurry up and try a pass play from there.
Wide Receiver
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|WR
|Amari Cooper
|60
|90%
|7 catches, 76 yards (12 targets), 1 TD.
|WR
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|59
|88%
|4 catches, 50 yards (7 targets).
|WR
|David Bell
|29
|43%
|1 catch, 6 yards (1 target).
|WR
|Anthony Schwartz
|8
|12%
|0 catches (1 target).
- Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones both had solid games. There was a stretch in the third or fourth quarter where Peoples-Jones caught 3 consecutive passes for first downs.
- David Bell and Anthony Schwartz both saw targets late in the game, but they didn't amount to much.
Tight End
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|TE
|David Njoku
|57
|85%
|6 catches, 88 yards (6 targets).
|TE
|Harrison Bryant
|38
|57%
|0 catches (1 target).
|TE
|Pharoah Brown
|2
|3%
|No stats registered.
-
David Njoku was the Browns’ highest-graded skill player on offense by PFF, grading out to an 84.1.
- Pharoah Brown made his return to action for Cleveland.
Offensive Line
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|OL
|Joel Bitonio
|67
|100%
|
|OL
|Ethan Pocic
|67
|100%
|
|OL
|Jack Conklin
|67
|100%
|
|OL
|Wyatt Teller
|67
|100%
|
|OL
|Jedrick Wills
|66
|99%
|
|OL
|Michael Dunn
|11
|16%
|
|OL
|Hjalte Froholdt
|3
|4%
|
|OL
|James Hudson
|1
|1%
|
-
Joel Bitonio was the highest-graded Browns player on Sunday, grading out to a 93.1. Wyatt Teller graded out to an 84.1.
- The Browns allowed 0 sacks and only 3 quarterback hits.
