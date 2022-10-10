Monday Night Football, Week 5: Raiders vs. Chiefs odds, prediction

Monday Night Football closes out Week 5 on ESPN with the Las Vegas Raiders taking on the Kansas City Chiefs. Kansas City played lights out last week, with Patrick Mahomes looking every bit like the MVP player that he is. Las Vegas might be feeling good after their first win of the year against Denver last week, but...you've seen Denver, right? The Chiefs should dominate this one. Chiefs 34, Raiders 17

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are 7-point favorites against the Raiders.

The rest of the DBN staff picks for the game are below, courtesy of our friends at Tallysight. You can use this as your open thread for the game.